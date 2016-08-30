(CNN) Filmmaker Spike Lee said Monday Donald Trump was trying capitalize on the shooting death of Nykea Aldridge, cousin of Chicago Bulls player and NBA star Dwyane Wade.

"He should be giving condolences to the Wade family from the first tweet," the director told Anderson Cooper on "Anderson Cooper 360." "To me, that just shows where his heart is."

.@SpikeLee: Donald Trump's first tweet about the shooting death of Nykea Aldridge "shows where his heart is." https://t.co/wWoGuRiy6E — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 30, 2016

Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that tragedies like the shooting death of Wade's cousin are one of the reasons African-Americans will vote for him.

"Dwayne Wade's cousin was just shot and killed walking her baby in Chicago. Just what I have been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!" he tweeted, initially misspelling Wade's first name.

Dwyane Wade's cousin was just shot and killed walking her baby in Chicago. Just what I have been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2016

Lee, who directed "Chi-Raq," a film about the violence in Chicago, said people should not get "caught up on what his is saying."

