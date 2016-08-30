Story highlights Perry will compete against Olympian Ryan Lochte, rapper Vanilla Ice and Maureen McCormick of "The Brady Bunch"

Washington (CNN) Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry is preparing to step into the spotlight again, this time as a member of the upcoming season of reality television dance competition "Dancing with the Stars."

Perry, who will star in the ABC show's 23rd season, took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself and professional dance partner Emma Slater, adding that he hoped to leverage the opportunity to draw attention to veterans affairs.

"I'm dedicated to helping #veterans however possible, and I'm going to use @dancingabc as a stage to do that. #DWTS," the former US Air Force captain wrote Tuesday, referring to the series' acronym.

Perry, who is familiar with facing stiff competition after contesting the Republican presidential nomination in 2012 and 2016, will vie against American Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and gymnast Laurie Hernandez, as well as former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson. R&B singer Babyface, rapper Vanilla Ice and Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia Brady in the "The Brady Bunch," were also announced as part of the competition's latest line-up.

