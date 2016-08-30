Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Obama shortens more than 100 prison sentences

By Kevin Liptak, CNN White House Producer

Updated 4:51 PM ET, Tue August 30, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

U.S. President Barack Obama attends the Nuclear Security Summit in the Hague, Netherlands, in March 2014. As Obama&#39;s second term nears its close, here&#39;s a look at some key moments of his administration.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
U.S. President Barack Obama attends the Nuclear Security Summit in the Hague, Netherlands, in March 2014. As Obama's second term nears its close, here's a look at some key moments of his administration.
Hide Caption
1 of 55
First lady Michelle Obama brushes specks from the coat of then-Sen. Obama in Springfield, Illinois, just before he announced his candidacy for President in February 2007. Their daughters Malia, left, and Sasha wait in the foreground.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
First lady Michelle Obama brushes specks from the coat of then-Sen. Obama in Springfield, Illinois, just before he announced his candidacy for President in February 2007. Their daughters Malia, left, and Sasha wait in the foreground.
Hide Caption
2 of 55
Obama appears on &quot;Meet the Press&quot; with Tim Russert, right, in Des Moines, Iowa, in November 2007.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama appears on "Meet the Press" with Tim Russert, right, in Des Moines, Iowa, in November 2007.
Hide Caption
3 of 55
Obama shakes hands with supporters after addressing a rally in Concord, New Hampshire, in January 2008.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama shakes hands with supporters after addressing a rally in Concord, New Hampshire, in January 2008.
Hide Caption
4 of 55
Obama gives a speech at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia in March 2008.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama gives a speech at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia in March 2008.
Hide Caption
5 of 55
Obama speaks at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama speaks at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver.
Hide Caption
6 of 55
Obama stands on stage in Chicago with his family after winning the presidential election on November 4, 2008.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama stands on stage in Chicago with his family after winning the presidential election on November 4, 2008.
Hide Caption
7 of 55
Obama poses in the Oval Office with several former U.S. Presidents in January 2009. From left are George H. W. Bush, Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama poses in the Oval Office with several former U.S. Presidents in January 2009. From left are George H. W. Bush, Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.
Hide Caption
8 of 55
Obama is sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts as the 44th President of the United States on January 20, 2009.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama is sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts as the 44th President of the United States on January 20, 2009.
Hide Caption
9 of 55
As retired military officers stand behind him, Obama signs an executive order to close down the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in January 2009.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
As retired military officers stand behind him, Obama signs an executive order to close down the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in January 2009.
Hide Caption
10 of 55
Obama and Vice President Joe Biden look at solar panels as they tour the solar array at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on February 17, 2009. That same day, Obama signed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama and Vice President Joe Biden look at solar panels as they tour the solar array at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on February 17, 2009. That same day, Obama signed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.
Hide Caption
11 of 55
A soldier hugs Obama during his surprise visit to Camp Victory just outside Baghdad, Iraq, in April 2009.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
A soldier hugs Obama during his surprise visit to Camp Victory just outside Baghdad, Iraq, in April 2009.
Hide Caption
12 of 55
Obama bends over so the son of a White House staff member can pat his head during a visit to the Oval Office in May 2009. The boy &lt;a href=&quot;http://newsroom.blogs.cnn.com/2009/05/15/hair-apparent/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wanted to know &lt;/a&gt;if Obama&#39;s hair felt like his.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama bends over so the son of a White House staff member can pat his head during a visit to the Oval Office in May 2009. The boy wanted to know if Obama's hair felt like his.
Hide Caption
13 of 55
Obama kisses Sonia Sotomayor&#39;s cheek after announcing her as his nominee for Supreme Court justice in May 2009.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama kisses Sonia Sotomayor's cheek after announcing her as his nominee for Supreme Court justice in May 2009.
Hide Caption
14 of 55
Palestinian security forces in Jenin, West Bank, listen to Obama speak from Cairo University in Egypt in June 2009. The Palestinian Authority hailed as a &quot;good beginning&quot; Obama&#39;s speech to the Muslim world in which he reiterated his support for a Palestinian state.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Palestinian security forces in Jenin, West Bank, listen to Obama speak from Cairo University in Egypt in June 2009. The Palestinian Authority hailed as a "good beginning" Obama's speech to the Muslim world in which he reiterated his support for a Palestinian state.
Hide Caption
15 of 55
Obama and the first lady meet with Pope Benedict XVI in Vatican City in July 2009.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama and the first lady meet with Pope Benedict XVI in Vatican City in July 2009.
Hide Caption
16 of 55
Obama hosts the Apollo 11 astronauts -- from left, Edwin &quot;Buzz&quot; Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong -- in the Oval Office on July 20, 2009. It was the 40th anniversary of the moon landing.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama hosts the Apollo 11 astronauts -- from left, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong -- in the Oval Office on July 20, 2009. It was the 40th anniversary of the moon landing.
Hide Caption
17 of 55
Police Sgt. James Crowley, second right, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, speaks with Harvard Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., second left, alongside Obama and Biden as they share beers on the South Lawn of the White House in July 2009. The so-called Beer Summit was held after Crowley arrested Gates at his own home, which sparked tensions and racial furor.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Police Sgt. James Crowley, second right, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, speaks with Harvard Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., second left, alongside Obama and Biden as they share beers on the South Lawn of the White House in July 2009. The so-called Beer Summit was held after Crowley arrested Gates at his own home, which sparked tensions and racial furor.
Hide Caption
18 of 55
Obama salutes during the transfer of Sgt. Dale R. Griffin at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, in October 2009. Obama traveled to the base to meet the plane carrying the bodies of 18 U.S. personnel killed in Afghanistan.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama salutes during the transfer of Sgt. Dale R. Griffin at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, in October 2009. Obama traveled to the base to meet the plane carrying the bodies of 18 U.S. personnel killed in Afghanistan.
Hide Caption
19 of 55
Obama walks along the Great Wall of China in November 2009.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama walks along the Great Wall of China in November 2009.
Hide Caption
20 of 55
Obama delivers a speech after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, in December 2009.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama delivers a speech after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, in December 2009.
Hide Caption
21 of 55
Obama and former Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush walk to the White House Rose Garden to speak about relief efforts for earthquake-stricken Haiti in January 2010.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama and former Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush walk to the White House Rose Garden to speak about relief efforts for earthquake-stricken Haiti in January 2010.
Hide Caption
22 of 55
First daughters Sasha and Malia Obama play in the snow with their father after a snowstorm hit Washington in February 2010.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
First daughters Sasha and Malia Obama play in the snow with their father after a snowstorm hit Washington in February 2010.
Hide Caption
23 of 55
Obama&#39;s signature on the Affordable Care Act is seen at the White House in March 2010.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama's signature on the Affordable Care Act is seen at the White House in March 2010.
Hide Caption
24 of 55
Obama throws out the opening pitch before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals in April 2010.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama throws out the opening pitch before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals in April 2010.
Hide Caption
25 of 55
Obama and his daughter Sasha swim in Panama City Beach, Florida, in August 2010, to encourage people to come back to the Gulf Coast after a devastating oil spill.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama and his daughter Sasha swim in Panama City Beach, Florida, in August 2010, to encourage people to come back to the Gulf Coast after a devastating oil spill.
Hide Caption
26 of 55
Obama laughs as he makes a statement on his birth certificate in April 2011. Obama said he was amused over conspiracy theories about his birthplace, and he said the media&#39;s obsession with the &quot;sideshow&quot; issue was a distraction in a &quot;serious time.&quot;
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama laughs as he makes a statement on his birth certificate in April 2011. Obama said he was amused over conspiracy theories about his birthplace, and he said the media's obsession with the "sideshow" issue was a distraction in a "serious time."
Hide Caption
27 of 55
Obama, Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and members of the national security team receive live updates on the mission to capture or kill Osama bin Laden on May 1, 2011.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama, Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and members of the national security team receive live updates on the mission to capture or kill Osama bin Laden on May 1, 2011.
Hide Caption
28 of 55
U.S. Marines watch from Afghanistan as Obama announces the death of bin Laden on May 2, 2011.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
U.S. Marines watch from Afghanistan as Obama announces the death of bin Laden on May 2, 2011.
Hide Caption
29 of 55
Obama enjoys a pint of Guinness in his ancestral home of Moneygall, Ireland, in May 2011.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama enjoys a pint of Guinness in his ancestral home of Moneygall, Ireland, in May 2011.
Hide Caption
30 of 55
Obama and the first lady meet with Britain&#39;s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Buckingham Palace in May 2011.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama and the first lady meet with Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Buckingham Palace in May 2011.
Hide Caption
31 of 55
Obama and Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon walk together in May 2011 during a tour of the tornado devastation in Joplin, Missouri.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama and Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon walk together in May 2011 during a tour of the tornado devastation in Joplin, Missouri.
Hide Caption
32 of 55
Obama delivers remarks to troops and military families at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on December 14, 2011, marking the exit of U.S. soldiers from Iraq.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama delivers remarks to troops and military families at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on December 14, 2011, marking the exit of U.S. soldiers from Iraq.
Hide Caption
33 of 55
Obama pays for a dog toy as he shops with his dog Bo at a PetSmart in Alexandria, Virginia, in December 2011.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama pays for a dog toy as he shops with his dog Bo at a PetSmart in Alexandria, Virginia, in December 2011.
Hide Caption
34 of 55
Obama sits on the famed Rosa Parks bus at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, in April 2012.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama sits on the famed Rosa Parks bus at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, in April 2012.
Hide Caption
35 of 55
British Prime Minister David Cameron, Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others watch the overtime shootout of the Champions League final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich in a conference room at Camp David, Maryland, during a G-8 Summit in May 2012.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
British Prime Minister David Cameron, Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others watch the overtime shootout of the Champions League final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich in a conference room at Camp David, Maryland, during a G-8 Summit in May 2012.
Hide Caption
36 of 55
Obama sits in his chair during a Cabinet meeting in July 2012. This image was tweeted by his official Twitter account in August 2012 in response to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/08/31/politics/eastwood-speech/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Clint Eastwood&#39;s &quot;empty chair&quot; speech&lt;/a&gt; at the Republican National Convention. The tweet simply said, &quot;This seat&#39;s taken.&quot;
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama sits in his chair during a Cabinet meeting in July 2012. This image was tweeted by his official Twitter account in August 2012 in response to Clint Eastwood's "empty chair" speech at the Republican National Convention. The tweet simply said, "This seat's taken."
Hide Caption
37 of 55
Obama casts a shadow in this picture as he accepts the 2012 Democratic nomination for President during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in September 2012.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama casts a shadow in this picture as he accepts the 2012 Democratic nomination for President during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in September 2012.
Hide Caption
38 of 55
Obama and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney participate in the first presidential debate of the 2012 election.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney participate in the first presidential debate of the 2012 election.
Hide Caption
39 of 55
Obama celebrates on stage in Chicago after defeating Romney on Election Day in 2012.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama celebrates on stage in Chicago after defeating Romney on Election Day in 2012.
Hide Caption
40 of 55
Obama pauses during his speech at a memorial service for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in December 2012.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama pauses during his speech at a memorial service for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in December 2012.
Hide Caption
41 of 55
Hundreds of thousands gather at the U.S. Capitol building as Obama is inaugurated for his second term on January 21, 2013.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Hundreds of thousands gather at the U.S. Capitol building as Obama is inaugurated for his second term on January 21, 2013.
Hide Caption
42 of 55
Israeli President Shimon Peres, left, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, stand with Obama after Obama arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel, in March 2013.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Israeli President Shimon Peres, left, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, stand with Obama after Obama arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel, in March 2013.
Hide Caption
43 of 55
Obama adjusts an umbrella held by a Marine during a White House news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May 2013.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama adjusts an umbrella held by a Marine during a White House news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May 2013.
Hide Caption
44 of 55
Jay Leno interviews Obama on &quot;The Tonight Show&quot; in August 2013.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Jay Leno interviews Obama on "The Tonight Show" in August 2013.
Hide Caption
45 of 55
White House press secretary Jay Carney fields questions from reporters during a daily press briefing at the White House in September 2013. Obama had just pushed for congressional approval for limited military strikes against the Syrian government.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
White House press secretary Jay Carney fields questions from reporters during a daily press briefing at the White House in September 2013. Obama had just pushed for congressional approval for limited military strikes against the Syrian government.
Hide Caption
46 of 55
Actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis interviews Obama during his appearance on &quot;Between Two Ferns,&quot; a digital video series with a laser focus on reaching people aged 18 to 34. The President urged young people to sign up for his new health care plan in the video posted on the website Funny or Die.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis interviews Obama during his appearance on "Between Two Ferns," a digital video series with a laser focus on reaching people aged 18 to 34. The President urged young people to sign up for his new health care plan in the video posted on the website Funny or Die.
Hide Caption
47 of 55
Obama walks to the Oval Office on August 7, 2014, the same day he announced the beginning of airstrikes on ISIS.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama walks to the Oval Office on August 7, 2014, the same day he announced the beginning of airstrikes on ISIS.
Hide Caption
48 of 55
Obama speaks to the nation about normalizing diplomatic relations with Cuba in December 2014.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama speaks to the nation about normalizing diplomatic relations with Cuba in December 2014.
Hide Caption
49 of 55
From left, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Speaker John Boehner listen as Obama speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on January 13, 2015.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
From left, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Speaker John Boehner listen as Obama speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on January 13, 2015.
Hide Caption
50 of 55
Obama responds to a heckler who interrupted his speech during a White House reception for LGBT Pride Month in June 2015.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama responds to a heckler who interrupted his speech during a White House reception for LGBT Pride Month in June 2015.
Hide Caption
51 of 55
Obama cries in January 2016 as he delivers a statement on his executive action to reduce gun violence.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama cries in January 2016 as he delivers a statement on his executive action to reduce gun violence.
Hide Caption
52 of 55
Cuban President Raul Castro tries to lift up Obama&#39;s arm at the end of a joint news conference in Havana, Cuba, in March 2016. Castro hailed Obama&#39;s opposition to a long-standing economic &quot;blockade,&quot; but said it would need to end before ties between the two countries are fully normalized.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Cuban President Raul Castro tries to lift up Obama's arm at the end of a joint news conference in Havana, Cuba, in March 2016. Castro hailed Obama's opposition to a long-standing economic "blockade," but said it would need to end before ties between the two countries are fully normalized.
Hide Caption
53 of 55
Obama visits Prince William, Duchess Catherine and their son, Prince George, during a trip to London in April 2016.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama visits Prince William, Duchess Catherine and their son, Prince George, during a trip to London in April 2016.
Hide Caption
54 of 55
Obama hugs Hillary Clinton after speaking at the Democratic National Convention in July 2016. Obama told the crowd at Philadelphia&#39;s Wells Fargo Center that Clinton is ready to be commander in chief. &quot;For four years, I had a front-row seat to her intelligence, her judgment and her discipline,&quot; he said, referring to Clinton&#39;s stint as secretary of state.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama hugs Hillary Clinton after speaking at the Democratic National Convention in July 2016. Obama told the crowd at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center that Clinton is ready to be commander in chief. "For four years, I had a front-row seat to her intelligence, her judgment and her discipline," he said, referring to Clinton's stint as secretary of state.
Hide Caption
55 of 55
01 obama 0213RESTRICTED 02 obama 021303 obama 021304 obama 021305 obama 021306 obama 021307 obama 021308 obama 021309 obama 021310 obama 021311 obama 021312 obama 021313 obama 0213RESTRICTED 14 obama 021315 obama 021316 obama 021317 obama 021318 obama 021319 obama 021320 obama 021321 obama 021322 obama 021323 obama 021324 obama 0213RESTRICTED 25 obama 021326 obama 021327 obama 021328 obama 021329 obama 021330 obama 021331 obama 021332 obama 021334 obama 021335 obama 021336 obama 021337 obama 021338 obama 021339 obama 021340 obama 021341 obama 021343 obama 0213RESTRICTED 44 obama 021346 obama 0213RESTRICTED 45 obama 0213RESTRICTED 47 obama 021348 obama 0213RESTRICTED 50 obama 021351 obama 021353 obama 021354 obama 0213barack obama heckler june 24, 201501 obama tears 010760 Barack Obama 0804 62 Barack Obama 0804 obama clinton hug DNC

Story highlights

  • The President has now shortened the sentences of 673 Americans
  • More than one-third of Obama's clemency recipients had been serving life sentences

Washington (CNN)President Barack Obama on Tuesday reduced the prison sentences of more than 100 Americans convicted of drug crimes, the second large batch of commutations this month.

The President has now shortened the sentences of 673 Americans, the majority of whom were convicted of drug crimes and serving long sentences. The number of commutations that Obama granted in August, 325, is the largest number ever granted in a single month.
    Obama has said he wants to imbue the justice system with more fairness, including reforming mandatory minimum sentences for non-violent crimes. Many of the criminals whose sentences were shortened Tuesday would have been given far shorter punishments under current guidelines.
    The White House said Tuesday that more than one-third of Obama's clemency recipients had been serving life sentences.
    "We must remember that these are individuals -- sons, daughters, parents, and, in many cases, grandparents -- who have taken steps toward rehabilitation and who have earned their second chance," wrote Neil Eggleston, Obama's top lawyer, in a blog post Tuesday. "For each of these applicants, the President considers the individual merits of each application to determine that an applicant is ready to make use of his or her second chance."
    Read More
    Several of those who received commutations on Tuesday were serving sentences that dated from the 1990s. Rudy Martinez, who was handed a life sentence in 1992 for a series of drug-dealing crimes, was issued a grant for release on December 28 of this year.
    Darryl Lamar Reed, who was convicted in Northern California of intent to distribute crack, was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 1990. He, too, will be released on December 28.