Story highlights Secretary of State John Kerry made his first official trip to Bangladesh this week

The trip comes amid rising terror concerns in the region

Washington (CNN) The United States is increasing its counter-terror coordination with Bangladesh, Secretary of State John Kerry announced during his trip this week to South Asia.

Kerry, while on his first official visit to Bangladesh, pointed Monday to an agreement to bolster to cooperation between the two countries' law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Speaking after meetings with the country's top leaders, Kerry said they made "very clear (their) desire to cooperate with us very, very closely."

He particularly stressed the need for the country to remain open and respect legal safeguards despite dealing with this challenge.

"We talked about all aspects of it, including the importance of inclusivity, of working with people, of making sure that you protect the democratic process even as you come down tough on the perpetrators themselves," he said at a news conference in Dhaka.

Read More