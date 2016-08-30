Poll: Clinton has comfortable lead in Pennsylvania

Story highlights Hillary Clinton has a 8-point lead in Pennsylvania, according to a new Monmouth University poll

Clinton and Trump split voters by race, gender and education consistent with most polling trends

(CNN) Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump in Pennsylvania by a comfortable 8-point margin, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The Monmouth University poll found that Clinton is ahead of Trump 48% to 40% among likely voters. Additionally, Libertarian Gary Johnson gets 6% support, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein is backed by 2%.

The picture in Pennsylvania is largely consistent with national political trends in 2016. Clinton leads Trump by wide margins among black, Hispanic and Asian voters, dominating Trump 90% to 5% among that group. Conversely, Trump has a significant edge among white voters, 48% to 39%.

Clinton's splits compare favorably to 2012, when Barack Obama lost white voters by 15 points and defeated Mitt Romney among non-whites by 71 points.

