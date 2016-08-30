(CNN) Rudy Giuliani is defending his questions about Hillary Clinton's health, saying he's "performing a public service" and that he hopes that Clinton is "perfectly healthy."

CNN has reached out to the Clinton campaign for comment on Giuliani's op-ed and have not yet received a response.

Pushing back on critics, Giuliani wrote that "the reason I raised the issue of inadequate health disclosures is because Secretary Clinton has been hiding from press scrutiny, and Americans are wondering why."

He continued, "Clinton has not held a news conference in 270 days, and too many in the news media have allowed her to get away with it."

Giuliani also argued that "some in the news media have already begun to raise these same questions," pointing to Fox News' Sean Hannity and the news aggregator the Drudge Report -- two leaders in the conservative news world that have loudly promoted the Clinton health conspiracy theory.

And Giuliani addressed criticism of an interview he conducted on Fox News, during which he told viewers to "go online and put down 'Hillary Clinton illness.'"

"I did not come to a conclusion on this matter; I simply asked people to draw their own conclusions," Giuliani wrote.

During an appearance last week on "The Jimmy Kimmel show," Clinton called the GOP claims about her health a "wacky strategy" -- part of an increased effort by her camp to repudiate the rumor campaign.

"I don't know why they are saying this," she said. "I think on the one hand, it is part of the wacky strategy, just say all these crazy things and maybe you can get some people to believe you."