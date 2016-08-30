FBI to release report on Hillary Clinton email investigation as soon as Wednesday

Story highlights The FBI plans to make public agent notes from Clinton's voluntary interview at FBI headquarters

Not being released: Interviews of Clinton aides or other investigative materials

(CNN) The FBI expects to publicly release as soon as Wednesday the report the bureau sent to the Justice Department in July recommending no charges in the Hillary Clinton email server investigation, according to multiple law enforcement officials.

The release is in response to numerous FOIA requests including from CNN.

Also to be released is Hillary Clinton's 302, the FBI agent notes from Clinton's voluntary interview at FBI headquarters. The report is about 30 pages, and the 302 is about a dozen pages according to the officials.

Not yet being released are additional notes from interviews of Clinton aides or other investigative materials that were sent to Congress.

Last month, FBI Director James Comey recommended against charges for Clinton for her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, but he did describe her behavior as "extremely careless" with classified material.

