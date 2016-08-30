Trump's son: Dad's immigration position not 'softening on anything'

Story highlights Donald Trump Jr. spoke on his dad's behalf to CNN's Anderson Cooper

He said his comments on immigration amounted to listening to the American people

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump Jr. defended his father's immigration position Tuesday ahead of the Republican presidential candidate's detailed policy speech this week, saying the real estate mogul "wasn't softening on anything."

The younger Trump hit back against accusations that his father had flip-flopped last week on the hardline immigration policy he pushed during the primaries when he appeared to poll an audience during a town hall with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"He wasn't softening on anything. He didn't change his stance on anything," Trump Jr. told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "What he did was, and what he's done all along is, he's speaking with the people. He's not lecturing them like most of the politicians you see today. He's actually having a conversation."

He added: "He basically surveyed the room and asked, 'Hey, what are your thoughts on this? I want to take that because I want to take into account what the people say.'"

