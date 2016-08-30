I was on board with Kaepernick until....

Story highlights Clay Cane: I applaud Colin Kaepernick's principled stand on race, but he lost me with his further remarks

He says to lump Clinton's transgressions with Trump's racial remarks is offensive and uninformed

Cane: Kaepernick's slam of Clinton shows that with his new activism, he doesn't grasp threat of Trump

Clay Cane is a television commentator and the author of the forthcoming book "Live Through This: Surviving the Intersections of Sexuality, God and Race." Follow him on Twitter: @claycane. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Colin Kaepernick sparked a media firestorm on August 26 when he refused to stand for the national anthem before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback explained in an interview, "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

I immediately applauded Kaepernick for using the art of protest to spark a national dialogue. People are dying. We are in the eye of a cultural crisis in America.

Kaepernick put endorsements at risk and clearly angered many. Some complained he was anti-American. On the contrary, I thought his action was pro-American, following in the tradition of Muhammad Ali, Tommie Smith and John Carlos. Protest is an American right, which Colin peacefully exercised.

Clay Cane

But here is where Kaepernick lost me: His remarks to the press segued into a rant of the type you hear from the conservative right. He said: "I mean, you have Hillary who's called black teens or black kids super predators. You have Donald Trump who's openly racist. I mean, we have a presidential candidate [Hillary Clinton] who's deleted emails and done things illegally and is a presidential candidate. That doesn't make sense to me, because if that was any other person, you'd be in prison."

