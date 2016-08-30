Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

I was on board with Kaepernick until....

By Clay Cane

Updated 8:40 PM ET, Tue August 30, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

  • Clay Cane: I applaud Colin Kaepernick's principled stand on race, but he lost me with his further remarks
  • He says to lump Clinton's transgressions with Trump's racial remarks is offensive and uninformed
  • Cane: Kaepernick's slam of Clinton shows that with his new activism, he doesn't grasp threat of Trump

Clay Cane is a television commentator and the author of the forthcoming book "Live Through This: Surviving the Intersections of Sexuality, God and Race." Follow him on Twitter: @claycane. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)Colin Kaepernick sparked a media firestorm on August 26 when he refused to stand for the national anthem before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback explained in an interview, "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."
    I immediately applauded Kaepernick for using the art of protest to spark a national dialogue. People are dying. We are in the eye of a cultural crisis in America.
    NBA great calls Kaepernick&#39;s protest &quot;patriotic&quot;
    kareem abdul jabbar colin kaepernick national anthem lead tapper intv_00045823

      JUST WATCHED

      NBA great calls Kaepernick's protest "patriotic"

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    NBA great calls Kaepernick's protest "patriotic" 05:58
    Kaepernick put endorsements at risk and clearly angered many. Some complained he was anti-American. On the contrary, I thought his action was pro-American, following in the tradition of Muhammad Ali, Tommie Smith and John Carlos. Protest is an American right, which Colin peacefully exercised.
    Clay Cane
    Clay Cane
    But here is where Kaepernick lost me: His remarks to the press segued into a rant of the type you hear from the conservative right. He said: "I mean, you have Hillary who's called black teens or black kids super predators. You have Donald Trump who's openly racist. I mean, we have a presidential candidate [Hillary Clinton] who's deleted emails and done things illegally and is a presidential candidate. That doesn't make sense to me, because if that was any other person, you'd be in prison."
    Read More
    To lump Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in the same category is wrong, offensive and uninformed. Trump isn't even in the same category as former President George W. Bush or former Vice President Dick Cheney. Donald Trump isn't a Republican or even a conservative. He's a rich, famous alleged businessman who has money to burn and a disturbing case of narcissism.
    It's irresponsible for Kaepernick to insinuate that Clinton should be in jail, with words that skirt close to the shouts of "Lock her up!" from the crowd during Gov. Chris Christie's remarks at the Republican National Convention. After months of investigations into whether charges should be brought against Clinton for her use of a private email server, the FBI director James B. Comey said, "Our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case."
    Mother of fallen hero to 49ers QB: Sitting down &quot;easy&quot;
    Mother of fallen hero to 49ers QB: Sitting down "easy"

      JUST WATCHED

      Mother of fallen hero to 49ers QB: Sitting down "easy"

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Mother of fallen hero to 49ers QB: Sitting down "easy" 06:10
    We should trust the FBI. I believe they know more about Clinton's emails than Kaepernick. In addition, Clinton has owned her mistakes. Donald Trump owns nothing; he believes he is flawless, appearing to make grudging concessions of regret (only once) as a feint when bringing on a new team to revive his campaign.
    I have been critical of many of Hillary Clinton's positions. However, she knows she is not above critique. During the primaries, she was protested by Black Lives Matter. Her response? She didn't encourage violence and then offer to pay medical bills for people who threw punches, like Trump; she met with representatives of Black Lives Matter.
    How Colin Kaepernick is bravely speaking truth to power
    Colin Kaepernick's righteous crusade on race
    From the start of her campaign, she has offered a detailed plan on criminal justice reform. And while some people accuse her of pandering when she talks to any African-American, there is much evidence to the contrary. Clinton has repeatedly reached out to the black community. She has spoken to black media outlets and talked about African-American issues to African-American audiences.
    Trump's pitch to African-Americans? "You're living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58% of your youth is unemployed -- what the hell do you have to lose?"
    President Lyndon B. Johnson shakes hands with civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. after signing the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The LBJ Presidential Library is hosting a Civil Rights Summit this week to mark the 50th anniversary of the legislation.
    Photos: The civil rights movement in photos
    The civil rights movement in photosPresident Lyndon B. Johnson shakes hands with civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. after signing the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The LBJ Presidential Library is hosting a Civil Rights Summit this week to mark the 50th anniversary of the legislation.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 20
    Jackie Robinson, who broke Major League Baseball&#39;s color barrier, poses in the dugout with some of his Brooklyn Dodgers teammates during his first game on April 15, 1947.
    Photos: The civil rights movement in photos
    The civil rights movement in photosJackie Robinson, who broke Major League Baseball's color barrier, poses in the dugout with some of his Brooklyn Dodgers teammates during his first game on April 15, 1947.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 20
    Rosa Parks poses for her booking photo after she was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white passenger in 1955.
    Photos: The civil rights movement in photos
    The civil rights movement in photosRosa Parks poses for her booking photo after she was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white passenger in 1955.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 20
    Students of Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, shout insults at Elizabeth Eckford as she walks toward the school building on the first day of school in 1957. Schools in Arkansas integrated races after the Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education.
    Photos: The civil rights movement in photos
    The civil rights movement in photosStudents of Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, shout insults at Elizabeth Eckford as she walks toward the school building on the first day of school in 1957. Schools in Arkansas integrated races after the Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 20
    As part of his training for sit-in protests in 1960, student Virginius Thornton practices not reacting to smoke being blown in his face.
    Photos: The civil rights movement in photos
    The civil rights movement in photosAs part of his training for sit-in protests in 1960, student Virginius Thornton practices not reacting to smoke being blown in his face.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 20
    Freedom Riders sit on a bus during a trip from Montgomery to Jackson, Mississippi, in 1961. The Freedom Riders would brave mobs and endure savage beatings to desegregate interstate travel.
    Photos: The civil rights movement in photos
    The civil rights movement in photosFreedom Riders sit on a bus during a trip from Montgomery to Jackson, Mississippi, in 1961. The Freedom Riders would brave mobs and endure savage beatings to desegregate interstate travel.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 20
    A black woman and a white woman sit next to each other at a New York City restaurant in 1962.
    Photos: The civil rights movement in photos
    The civil rights movement in photosA black woman and a white woman sit next to each other at a New York City restaurant in 1962.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 20
    A police dog jumps at a 17-year-old civil rights demonstrator in Birmingham, Alabama, on May 3, 1963. The image appeared on the front page of The New York Times the next day.
    Photos: The civil rights movement in photos
    The civil rights movement in photosA police dog jumps at a 17-year-old civil rights demonstrator in Birmingham, Alabama, on May 3, 1963. The image appeared on the front page of The New York Times the next day.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 20
    Firefighters turn their hoses on demonstrators in Birmingham in July 1963. When civil rights protesters stalled in Birmingham, the city&#39;s African-American children took to the streets. Their bravery facing water hoses and dogs riveted the nation.
    Photos: The civil rights movement in photos
    The civil rights movement in photosFirefighters turn their hoses on demonstrators in Birmingham in July 1963. When civil rights protesters stalled in Birmingham, the city's African-American children took to the streets. Their bravery facing water hoses and dogs riveted the nation.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 20
    King addresses the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, where he delivered his famous &quot;I Have a Dream&quot; speech on August 28, 1963.
    Photos: The civil rights movement in photos
    The civil rights movement in photosKing addresses the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, where he delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech on August 28, 1963.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 20
    People gather on the National Mall during the March on Washington on August 28, 1963.
    Photos: The civil rights movement in photos
    The civil rights movement in photosPeople gather on the National Mall during the March on Washington on August 28, 1963.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 20
    Sarah Jean Collins, 12, lies in bed after being blinded by the dynamite that killed her sister in the bombing of a Birmingham church in September 1963. Four African-American girls were killed in the blast.
    Photos: The civil rights movement in photos
    The civil rights movement in photosSarah Jean Collins, 12, lies in bed after being blinded by the dynamite that killed her sister in the bombing of a Birmingham church in September 1963. Four African-American girls were killed in the blast.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 20
    The family of Carol Robertson, a 14-year-old girl killed in the church bombing, attend a graveside service for her in Birmingham on September 17, 1963.
    Photos: The civil rights movement in photos
    The civil rights movement in photosThe family of Carol Robertson, a 14-year-old girl killed in the church bombing, attend a graveside service for her in Birmingham on September 17, 1963.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 20
    A 1964 FBI poster seeks information on the whereabouts of Andrew Goodman, James Earl Chaney and Michael Henry Schwerner. The three civil rights workers disappeared in rural Mississippi in the summer of 1964. Their bodies were found 44 days later. They had been tortured before they were murdered.
    Photos: The civil rights movement in photos
    The civil rights movement in photosA 1964 FBI poster seeks information on the whereabouts of Andrew Goodman, James Earl Chaney and Michael Henry Schwerner. The three civil rights workers disappeared in rural Mississippi in the summer of 1964. Their bodies were found 44 days later. They had been tortured before they were murdered.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 20
    Nation Of Islam leader and civil rights activist Malcolm X poses for a portrait in 1965. Malcolm was a symbol of black defiance who ridiculed King&#39;s stance on nonviolence.
    Photos: The civil rights movement in photos
    The civil rights movement in photosNation Of Islam leader and civil rights activist Malcolm X poses for a portrait in 1965. Malcolm was a symbol of black defiance who ridiculed King's stance on nonviolence.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 20
    The car belonging to Viola Liuzzo sits off the road near Selma, Alabama, in 1965. Liuzzo, a white housewife from Detroit, felt compelled to drive to Selma to help the civil rights movement after seeing demonstrators beaten on television. While driving on a deserted road in the small town one night, Liuzzo&#39;s car was run off the road and she was shot to death. Her death showed the nation that the civil rights movement was not just an African-American struggle -- it was an American struggle.
    Photos: The civil rights movement in photos
    The civil rights movement in photosThe car belonging to Viola Liuzzo sits off the road near Selma, Alabama, in 1965. Liuzzo, a white housewife from Detroit, felt compelled to drive to Selma to help the civil rights movement after seeing demonstrators beaten on television. While driving on a deserted road in the small town one night, Liuzzo's car was run off the road and she was shot to death. Her death showed the nation that the civil rights movement was not just an African-American struggle -- it was an American struggle.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 20
    Memphis sanitation workers hold signs with the slogan &quot;I am a man&quot; during a strike in 1968. Their campaign against discrimination and poor conditions in the workplace brought King to Memphis.
    Photos: The civil rights movement in photos
    The civil rights movement in photosMemphis sanitation workers hold signs with the slogan "I am a man" during a strike in 1968. Their campaign against discrimination and poor conditions in the workplace brought King to Memphis.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 20
    King lies bleeding at the feet of other civil rights leaders after he was shot on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968.
    Photos: The civil rights movement in photos
    The civil rights movement in photosKing lies bleeding at the feet of other civil rights leaders after he was shot on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 20
    King&#39;s widow, Coretta Scott King, and their daughter Yolanda sit in a car on their way to his funeral in Atlanta on April 9, 1968.
    Photos: The civil rights movement in photos
    The civil rights movement in photosKing's widow, Coretta Scott King, and their daughter Yolanda sit in a car on their way to his funeral in Atlanta on April 9, 1968.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 20
    U.S. Olympians Tommie Smith, center, and John Carlos raise their fists in protest during the U.S. national anthem, which was being played after Smith won the 200 meters at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City.
    Photos: The civil rights movement in photos
    The civil rights movement in photosU.S. Olympians Tommie Smith, center, and John Carlos raise their fists in protest during the U.S. national anthem, which was being played after Smith won the 200 meters at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 20
    14 civil rightsRESTRICTED 02 civil rightsRESTRICTED 03 civil rightsRESTRICTED 04 civil rightsRESTRICTED 05 civil rightsRESTRICTED 06 civil rightsRESTRICTED 07 civil rightsRESTRICTED 08 civil rightsRESTRICTED 09 civil rightsRESTRICTED 01 civil rightsRESTRICTED 10 civil rightsRESTRICTED 11 civil rightsRESTRICTED 12 civil rights13 civil rightsRESTRICTED 15 civil rightsRESTRICTED 16 civil rightsRESTRICTED 20 civil rightsRESTRICTED 17 civil rightsRESTRICTED 18 civil rightsRESTRICTED 19 civil rights
    Kaepernick referenced her 1996 comment "super predators." Sadly, he quoted her as falsely as Donald Trump did. She didn't specifically call black teens or black kids super predators. She was referencing gang culture, but many interpreted the term as racially coded language. I agree, and I despised the term.
    Nonetheless, Clinton apologized for the words she used 20 years ago that didn't receive mainstream press until she was running for President. Trump won't even directly apologize for an insulting or bigoted comment he made a week ago.
    Trump, do black lives matter more than the NRA?
    Trump, do black lives matter more than the NRA? (Opinion)
    Additionally, African-Americans have held the Clintons accountable for years. It's a myth that African-Americans blindly supported the Clintons. In 1996, African-American turnout bottomed at only 53%, the lowest it had been since President Jimmy Carter in 1976.
    The African-American community is not a robotic voting bloc. Cornel West, Michelle Alexander, Marc Lamont Hill, Melissa Harris-Perry and other thought leaders have been deeply critical of Hillary, but with nuance. Hillary Clinton has worked for the black vote.
    Colin Kaepernick, I want to tell you something: I am a black man who lives in a black and predominately immigrant neighborhood. I, my friends, my family and my neighbors cannot afford a Trump presidency. Our very being would be at risk -- on issues from health care to immigration, to the right to marry to the makeup of the Supreme Court and all that would portend.
    Hughley: There&#39;s nothing more American than silence
    Hughley: There's nothing more American than silence

      JUST WATCHED

      Hughley: There's nothing more American than silence

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Hughley: There's nothing more American than silence 01:26
    Although Kaepernick is a person of color and has experienced prejudice, he sits in a space economic privilege -- a man who signed a multimillion dollar contract in 2014. Yes, he is entitled to his opinion, as am I. But is he seriously claiming Trump and Clinton are the same? Trump has said things that I've never heard from a Republican nominee in my lifetime. This is not a standard election. The safety and morale of our country is at stake.
    It takes time to grow into activism. There is space for him to evolve and learn. His intentions were clearly genuine. While Kaepernick sitting during the national anthem was profound, his words about the Democratic nominee were disappointing and, quite frankly, misguided.
    Colin, your voice is needed. Please don't encourage anyone to bench their vote. We cannot let Trump become president. This is not the football field. This is not a game. You are blessed to live in a world where your livelihood is protected, but for the rest of us, we can't endure a President Trump.