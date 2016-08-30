How the Senate could safeguard the election

Story highlights Joshua A. Douglas: Senate should vote on Merrick Garland's nomination to high court as soon as possible

Joshua A. Douglas, a professor at the University of Kentucky College of Law specializing in election law, focuses on the constitutional right to vote, election administration and post-election disputes. He is the co-editor of a new book, "Election Law Stories." Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaADouglas. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) The Senate's failure to act on the US Supreme Court vacancy is already causing havoc for this year's election. It is time for the Senate to give Judge Merrick Garland -- whom President Barack Obama nominated way back in March -- a vote. Doing so might just save the election this November.

In the past few weeks, courts around the country have issued rulings on voter ID laws. A federal court in Texas required "softening" of that state's strict photo ID requirement by making the state accept other forms of identification for voters who cannot easily obtain a state-mandated photo ID. But a different federal appeals court reversed a trial court's similar softening of Wisconsin's law, throwing out a lower court ruling that would allow voters to sign an affidavit to attest to their identity. Courts in North Carolina and North Dakota have also effectively invalidated those state's voter ID requirements. Appeals are pending.

Meanwhile, litigation is ongoing on other important election law issues, such as early voting in Ohio and Wisconsin, voter roll purges in Ohio, gerrymandering in Maryland, monitoring long lines in Arizona and voter registration in Kansas.

Yet the highest court in the land is unlikely to weigh in on these controversies or resolve any conflicts between the courts. And even if it does, there is a good chance that the court will deadlock 4-4.

It takes a majority of the court to issue a binding ruling. After Justice Antonin Scalia died in February, the court was left with eight members -- four who tend to be more liberal and four who tend to be conservative. If the justices stick with their ideological predilections in an appeal of one of these cases, then the court will tie 4-4 (if the justices even agree to hear the case at all). A tie essentially affirms the lower court's decision, but without any binding effect for any future cases. Put differently, the court will say nothing, and the lower court's ruling will stand.

