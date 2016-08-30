Dear India's tourism minister, let women exercise their freedom

Story highlights Instead of restricting women, we should focus on creating conditions to make them feel safe, writes Ira Trivedi

Ira Trivedi is an Indian columnist and author of six books including 'India in love: Marriage and sexuality in the 21st century'. She has written an open letter for CNN to India's tourism minister, Mahesh Sharma, following his advice to female tourists to not wear skirts in India. All views expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

New Delhi, India (CNN) Dear Mahesh Sharma,

As I write this letter to you, I recall a recent trip I took to Shillong in the north east of India. Here, I was a clear outsider or tourist, standing six inches taller than most men or women.

During my stay, I went out for morning runs in shorts, I wore mini skirts in restaurants and clubs and I roamed the streets wearing whatever I felt fit, without a single, discomfiting male or female gaze on my bare legs.

Shillong, too, is part of India and here, any woman, local or tourist, can wear whatever she feels like without comprising her safety or honor in any way.

India is not always unsafe for women