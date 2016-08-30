Why Apple's loss is the world's gain

Story highlights The European Commission orders Apple to pay $14.5 billion in back taxes to Ireland

Charles Arthur: Big political blocs can prevent multinational corporations from exploiting tax avoidance schemes

Charles Arthur has been a technology and science journalist for more than 20 years, including working as technology editor for UK national newspapers The Independent and The Guardian. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The tax battle between Apple and the European Commission can seem abstract, especially if you've actually read the EC competition arm's explanation of why it is demanding Apple pay $14.5 billion of back taxes.

How exactly did Apple create a company with no employees, no office and no country of registry? Why did Ireland rule not once, but twice, that such a setup was legal? Why doesn't Ireland want to collect the money the European Commission says it should have received in taxes up to 2014?

But beyond these particular questions, there's a much bigger and more important dynamic playing out. Margrethe Vestager, the EC's combative competition commissioner who handed down the ruling on Tuesday, is demonstrating there's only one way to roll back multinational companies' growing exploitation of hugely complex tax avoidance schemes, dubbed "the dark side of globalization" by Nobel prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz. And that is for the really big political blocs to act in concert.

United, they can stand against the financial engineering that shifts billions of dollars out of taxation's reach. If they're divided against each other, tax rates and receipts will fall, and government deficits will grow, prompting more austerity even as the big companies grow perplexingly richer.

Of course that's not how the big companies want to see it. Apple's chief executive Tim Cook released an open letter on Tuesday, complaining that Apple is "the largest taxpayer in Ireland, the largest taxpayer in the United States, and the largest taxpayer in the world." Ireland's tax authorities ruled not once but twice that Apple's evanescent company, untied to any location, was legal. The EC, Cook says, "has launched an effort to rewrite Apple's history in Europe, ignore Ireland's tax laws and upend the international tax system in the process." Apple and the Irish government say they will appeal the ruling.

