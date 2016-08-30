Story highlights
- ISIS says it is "determined to seek revenge"
- Mohammad al-Adnani had called for attacks against countries launching airstriikes against ISIS
(CNN)ISIS spokesman Mohammad al-Adnani has been killed, according to a statement from the terror group and its Amaq news agency.
His death marks the highest-profile killing of an ISIS member yet.
The Amaq statement Tuesday said al-Adnani died while inspecting military operations in the area of Aleppo, Syria. ISIS has not revealed his cause of death.
"After a journey filled with sacrifice and fight against non-believers, the Syrian Gallant knight, Abu Mohammed al-Adnani, joined the convoy of martyr leaders," ISIS said.
"To the filthy and coward non-believers and to the holders of the Christ emblem, we bring the good news, which will keep them awake, that a new generation in the Islamic State ... that loves death more than life ... this generation will only grow steadfast on the path to Jihad, stay determined to seek revenge and be violent toward them."
Al-Adnani was well known for ordering operatives to attack countries participating in the US-led coalition against ISIS. In January, al-Adnani was reported injured in a coalition airstrike.
Representatives of the coalition have not commented on the reported death of al-Adnani.
An important figure
In June 2014, al-Adnani was the first to declare a "caliphate" for parts of Syria and Iraq, indicating ISIS' aim of not just being a terrorist group but a governing entity.
He also said ISIS supporters in the West had a religious duty to launch lone-wolf attacks. Analysts have said that was a game changer and may have inspired attacks in North America, Europe and Australia.
Prior to his death, the US State Department announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to al-Adnani, a "specially designated global terrorist."
While Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been ISIS' unquestioned leader, al-Adnani may have been the terror group's most public figure, having made several audio recordings. He had been floated as ISIS' next leader if anything should happen to al-Baghdadi.