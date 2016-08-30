Story highlights ISIS says it is "determined to seek revenge"

Mohammad al-Adnani had called for attacks against countries launching airstriikes against ISIS

(CNN) ISIS spokesman Mohammad al-Adnani has been killed, according to a statement from the terror group and its Amaq news agency.

His death marks the highest-profile killing of an ISIS member yet.

The Amaq statement Tuesday said al-Adnani died while inspecting military operations in the area of Aleppo, Syria. ISIS has not revealed his cause of death.

"After a journey filled with sacrifice and fight against non-believers, the Syrian Gallant knight, Abu Mohammed al-Adnani, joined the convoy of martyr leaders," ISIS said.

"To the filthy and coward non-believers and to the holders of the Christ emblem, we bring the good news, which will keep them awake, that a new generation in the Islamic State ... that loves death more than life ... this generation will only grow steadfast on the path to Jihad, stay determined to seek revenge and be violent toward them."

