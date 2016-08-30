(CNN) Astronomers engaged in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) are training their instruments on a star around 94 light years from Earth after a very strong signal was detected by a Russian telescope.

Advanced civilization?

Paul Gilster of the Tau Zero Foundation, which conducts interstellar research, said that if the signal was artificial, its strength suggested it would have to come from a civilization more advanced than our own.

Such a civilization would likely be Type II on the Kardashev scale, an attempt by the Soviet astronomer of the same name to categorize various technological stages of civilizations.

At present, our own species is somewhere near Type I on the scale, whereby a civilization is able to harness all the energy available to it on its own planet, including solar, wind, earthquakes, and other fuels.

Dyson swarm (pictured) or Dyson spheres are proposed technologies for capturing all energy emitted by a star.

A Type II civilization would be able to harness the entirety of the energy emitted by its star, billions of billions of watts.

Doing so would require a colossal undertaking, likely the construction of some kind of superstructure, such as a giant sphere or swarm of super-advanced solar panels popularized by astronomer Freeman Dyson that could catch and store all radiation put out by the sun.

Scientists believe superstructures are probably our best chance of detecting alien life unless they are actively trying to communicate with us.

Photos: Where life might live beyond Earth The Kepler mission has discovered 1,284 new planets. Of these newly discovered planets, nine orbit in the habitable zone of their star and nearly 550 are possibly rocky planets roughly around the same size as Earth. Hide Caption 1 of 14 Photos: Where life might live beyond Earth This artist's impression shows an imagined view from the surface one of the three planets orbiting an ultracool dwarf star just 40 light-years from Earth that were discovered using the TRAPPIST telescope at ESO's La Silla Observatory. Given the proximity of the dwarf star, the rosy sun would appear very large in the sky. Hide Caption 2 of 14 Photos: Where life might live beyond Earth On Thursday, July 23, NASA announced the discovery of Kepler-452b, "Earth's bigger, older cousin." This artistic concept shows what the planet might look like. Scientists can't tell yet whether Kepler-452b has oceans and continents like Earth. Hide Caption 3 of 14 Photos: Where life might live beyond Earth Kepler-452b is about 60% larger than Earth, left. It's about 1,400 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus. Hide Caption 4 of 14 Photos: Where life might live beyond Earth A team of astronomers announced April 17, 2014, that they discovered the first Earth-size planet orbiting a star in the "habitable zone": the distance from a star where liquid water might pool on the surface. That doesn't mean this planet has life on it, says Thomas Barclay, a scientist at the Bay Area Environmental Research Institute at Ames and a co-author of a paper on the planet, called Kepler-186f. He says the planet can be thought of as an "Earth-cousin rather than an Earth-twin. It has many properties that resemble Earth." The planet was discovered by NASA's Kepler Space Telescope. It's about 500 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus. The picture above is an artist's concept of what it might look like. Hide Caption 5 of 14 Photos: Where life might live beyond Earth Scientists announced in June 2013 that three planets orbiting star Gliese 667C could be habitable. This is an artist's impression of the view from one of those planets, looking toward the parent star in the center. The other two stars in the system are visible to the right. Hide Caption 6 of 14 Photos: Where life might live beyond Earth This diagram shows the planets thought to orbit star Gliese 667C, where c, f and e appear to be capable of having liquid water. The relative sizes, but not relative separations, are shown to scale. Hide Caption 7 of 14 Photos: Where life might live beyond Earth This diagram lines up planets recently discovered by Kepler in terms of their sizes, compared with Earth. Kepler-22b was announced in December 2011; the three Super-Earths were announced April 18, 2013. All of them could potentially host life, but we do not know anything definitive about their compositions or atmosphere. Hide Caption 8 of 14 Photos: Where life might live beyond Earth This illustration depicts Kepler-62e, a planet in the habitable zone of a star smaller and cooler than the sun. It is about 1,200 light-years from Earth in the constellation Lyra. Hide Caption 9 of 14 Photos: Where life might live beyond Earth This illustration depicts Kepler-62f, a planet in the habitable zone of a star smaller and cooler than the sun, in the same system as Kepler-62e. Hide Caption 10 of 14 Photos: Where life might live beyond Earth This diagram compares the planets of our own inner solar system to Kepler-62, a five-planet system about 1,200 light-years from Earth. Kepler-62e and Kepler-62f are thought capable of hosting life. Hide Caption 11 of 14 Photos: Where life might live beyond Earth The planet Kepler-69c is about 2,700 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus. Hide Caption 12 of 14 Photos: Where life might live beyond Earth This diagram compares the planets of our own inner solar system to Kepler-69, which hosts a planet Kepler-69c that appears to be capable of hosting life, in addition to planet Kepler-69b. Hide Caption 13 of 14 Photos: Where life might live beyond Earth This artist's illustration represents the variety of planets being detected by NASA's Kepler spacecraft. Hide Caption 14 of 14

What's happening at HD 164595?

In a statement , Seth Shostak, a senior astronomer with the SETI Institute, said that "it's hard to understand why anyone would want to target our solar system with a strong signal."

"This star system is so far away they won't have yet picked up on any TV or radar that would tell them that we're here," he added.

METI International will be observing the star from the Boquete Optical SETI Observatory in Panama, Vakoch says, "searching for any brief laser pulses that might be sent as a beacon from advanced extraterrestrials."

He stressed the importance of all of the SETI community following up on a signal detected by any single member.

"Without corroboration from an independent observatory, a putative signal from extraterrestrials doesn't have a lot of credibility."

JUST WATCHED NASA: Proof of alien life in 20 years Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH NASA: Proof of alien life in 20 years 01:08

The SETI Institute is also examining HD 164595, using the Allen Telescope Array in California.

So far, the team has not found any signals to match those originally detected by the Russian telescope, but Shostak notes that "we have not yet covered the full range of frequencies in which the signal could be located."

"A detection, of course, would immediately spur the SETI and radio astronomy communities to do more follow-up observations."

According to Vakoch, "if this were really a signal from extraterrestrials, we'd want to survey the target star across as much of the electromagnetic spectrum as we could."

JUST WATCHED The discovery of a strange star could mean alien life Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The discovery of a strange star could mean alien life 01:46

So is it aliens?

Probably not, says Vakoch, pointing to potential technological interference or amplification through gravitational lensing, where a signal behind a planet or other large object appears to be far stronger than it actually is, as potential causes.

"The greatest limitation of the May 2015 signal is that it hasn't been replicated. Before we can give any credence to a signal as coming from extraterrestrials, we need to see it repeatedly to make sure it wasn't just a transient phenomenon," he adds.

"It deserves at least a few hours of observing time by SETI researchers at other locations to make sure we don't miss an opportunity to make first contact, however remote."

If it does prove to be transient and unexplained, HD 164595 could become another " Wow! signal ," frustratingly tantalizing and mysterious in equal measures.

Shostak writes that "of course (it's) possible" the signal could be from an extraterrestrial civilization, but without confirmation, "we can only say that it's 'interesting'."