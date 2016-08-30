Naked guy accidentally photobombs teen's senior pictures

Story highlights Jillian said her friends encouraged her to share the photos

The tweet has been shared thousands of times

(CNN) An Oregon teen thought the picturesque Willamette River would be the perfect backdrop for her senior photos. What the soon-to-be South Eugene High School senior didn't count on? A naked photo bomber.

Jillian Henry,17, said when she and her friend, Elena Nesbit, realized they had company (sans clothes), "we both just started laughing".

Did the background skinny dipper realize he was interrupting a photo session? Jillian said she's not sure.

"We weren't the only people there and I feel like he had to have seen us in the water with a camera, but he didn't leave or anything," she said.

Undeterred, the two snapped a few more photos before they decided to leave.

