Group takes another crack at 'your brain on drugs' ad

(CNN) "This is your brain on drugs," a man says, holding up a frying pan with a sizzling egg, in the famous 1980s anti-drug public service announcement.

Three decades later, Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, formerly the Partnership for a Drug-Free America, is bringing back the classic advertisement. This time, it comes with something more than just a fried egg.

The last line of the 1980s ad -- "Any questions?" -- is the beginning of the new "Fried Egg 2016" PSA. It's followed by children asking a series of poignant questions about prescription drugs, heroin, marijuana and their parents' drug histories. The ad ends with the voice of actress Allison Janney directing parents to the partnership's website to prepare themselves with answers.

The old and the new

Unlike the straightforward 1980s ad and the 1990s version, in which actress Rachael Leigh Cook smashes an egg (and a kitchen) with a pan while talking about the adverse effects of heroin, the latest anti-drug PSA is aimed at adults.