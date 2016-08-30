Story highlights About 8% of people received "low-value services" from their doctors in 2013, a study found

(CNN) Some doctors may be milking their better-insured patients. When looking at 2013 insurance claims from nearly 1.5 million adults with commercial insurance, researchers found that just under 8% of people had received "low-value services," with the research defined as providing little value to patients, given all the costs and alternatives.

Those medical services can include hormone tests for thyroid problems, X-rays or MRI scans for lower-back pain, and brain scans for uncomplicated headaches, according to the study, published Monday.

All told, the costs for 28 low-value medical services studied accounted for 0.5% of total spending, the researchers discovered. Though this may seem minuscule, the costs add up, esulting in $32.8 million of spending in 2013 alone.

Not enough vs. too much

"The important caveat to highlight is, we're only looking at 28 services," said Rachel Reid, lead author and a policy researcher at Rand Corp. "We're looking at a very small slice, but it can give you a lens on the larger problem."

