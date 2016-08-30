Story highlights Maybe it's not that we've never found any aliens ...

Maybe they've found us, and just aren't impressed

(CNN) Could we have finally made contact with a far-away alien civilization? Probably not, but astronomers engaged in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) have picked up a "strong" signal about 64 light years away. Best-case sci-fi scenario, the signal is from an advanced extraterrestrial race. Worst case, it's just an anomaly.

Either way, some day the human race may be in the presence of aliens, and hoo boy will they have a good time figuring us out.

We have a rectangle that contains all of the knowledge in the world, and we use it to look at cute animals.

Learn another language? Explore the vast cultural treasures of the past? Deepen the -- oh, look a baby goat in a sweater!

Read More