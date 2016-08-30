Ryder Cup 2016: Westwood, Kaymer and Pieters get Europe wildcard picks

(CNN) Team Europe has showed its hand -- now it's over to you Team USA.

Chasing a fourth straight Ryder Cup triumph, Europe unveiled Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer and Belgian rookie Thomas Pieters on Tuesday for the golf showdown that tees off at Hazeltine on September 30.

The inclusion of both Westwood and Kaymer, two highly-experienced players, was expected with the European team already boasting five rookies.

"Narrowing it down to those three wildcards has been a very difficult process, but I said that I was going to look to experience and with Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer I had two former world No. 1s," Europe captain Darren Clarke told reporters.

Clarke enjoyed the support of many high profile European players, world No. 1 and Rory McIlroy (pictured) part of a group that included Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Grame McDowell.

Clarke enjoyed the support of many high profile European players, world No. 1 and Rory McIlroy (pictured) part of a group that included Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Grame McDowell.

Clarke has also served a vice captain twice, in 2010 and 2012. He assisted Jose Maria Olazabal (R) during Europe's incredible comeback at Medinah in 2012, when it retained the trophy 14½ to 13½ having trailed 10-6 going into Sunday's singles.

Clarke has also served a vice captain twice, in 2010 and 2012. He assisted Jose Maria Olazabal (R) during Europe's incredible comeback at Medinah in 2012, when it retained the trophy 14½ to 13½ having trailed 10-6 going into Sunday's singles.

Clarke's last Ryder Cup appearance as a player was perhaps the most memorable. Playing just six weeks after his wife Heather had succumbed to cancer, Clarke was roared on by a vociferous home crowd at the K Club in Dublin, Ireland. An emotional Clarke won three out of three points as Europe repeated a huge victory margin of nine points.

Clarke's last Ryder Cup appearance as a player was perhaps the most memorable. Playing just six weeks after his wife Heather had succumbed to cancer, Clarke was roared on by a vociferous home crowd at the K Club in Dublin, Ireland. An emotional Clarke won three out of three points as Europe repeated a huge victory margin of nine points.

More success followed in 2004 when Europe trounced the U.S. team 18½ - 9½ at Oakland Hills. Clarke won 3½ points out of a possible five in the biggest winning margin since 1981.

More success followed in 2004 when Europe trounced the U.S. team 18½ - 9½ at Oakland Hills. Clarke won 3½ points out of a possible five in the biggest winning margin since 1981.

After a year's postponement due to the 9/11 tragedy in New York, Clarke was back on the winning side in 2002 when Europe regained the trophy thanks to a 15½ - 12½ victory at the Belfry near Birmingham.

After a year's postponement due to the 9/11 tragedy in New York, Clarke was back on the winning side in 2002 when Europe regained the trophy thanks to a 15½ - 12½ victory at the Belfry near Birmingham.

Clarke has been involved in seven Ryder Cups as a player and a vice captain and has lost only once -- in 1999. The infamous "Battle of Brookline" was punctuated by moments of controversy as the U.S. stormed back from a deficit of 10-6 going into the singles to win 14½ to 13½.

Clarke has been involved in seven Ryder Cups as a player and a vice captain and has lost only once -- in 1999. The infamous "Battle of Brookline" was punctuated by moments of controversy as the U.S. stormed back from a deficit of 10-6 going into the singles to win 14½ to 13½.

Clarke's first Ryder Cup appearance came in 1997 when Europe defeated the United States by a score of 14½ to 13½ at Valderrama in Spain under the captaincy of the late, great Seve Ballesteros.

Clarke's first Ryder Cup appearance came in 1997 when Europe defeated the United States by a score of 14½ to 13½ at Valderrama in Spain under the captaincy of the late, great Seve Ballesteros.

Clarke beat off competition from Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez (pictured) to become captain, with Denmark's Thomas Bjorn also under consideration by Europe's five-man selection panel that included former skippers Paul McGinley, Jose Maria Olazabal and Colin Montgomerie.

Clarke beat off competition from Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez (pictured) to become captain, with Denmark's Thomas Bjorn also under consideration by Europe's five-man selection panel that included former skippers Paul McGinley, Jose Maria Olazabal and Colin Montgomerie.

Darren Clarke will be Europe's Ryder Cup captain for the 2016 battle against the United States. The Northern Irishman has a storied history in the competition, featuring five times as a player and twice as a vice captain. He has been on the losing side just once, in 1999.

Darren Clarke will be Europe's Ryder Cup captain for the 2016 battle against the United States. The Northern Irishman has a storied history in the competition, featuring five times as a player and twice as a vice captain. He has been on the losing side just once, in 1999.

"The last was very difficult. Graeme McDowell and Luke Donald had an argument with their experience to join that, but they would admit that they have not been on top of their game.

"It came down to Thomas Pieters and Russell Knox and the phone call to Russell was one of the hardest I have ever had to make.

"But, given his form, I found it impossible to leave Thomas out."

Hazeltine is the host venue for the 2016 Ryder Cup.

Westwood, 43, has played in every Ryder Cup since 1997 and has won 23 points in the process.

He went unbeaten in 2004 and 2006 and tied Arnold Palmer's record in 2008 after making it 12 matches without defeat at Valhalla.

"I'm incredibly proud," Westwood told reporters after being confirmed in the team.

"When I look back over my career, the Ryder Cup has provided most of the very special moments.

"Myself and Darren are very close and I was very relieved and thrilled to get the pick.

"It's going to be a very tough task. The US is going to be very strong but we are equally as strong -- it's a good mix of experience of youth.

"I think it's going to be a very close contest."

JUST WATCHED Europe's historic Ryder Cup comeback Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Europe's historic Ryder Cup comeback 02:56

The two-time major winner, made his debut in the competition in 2010 and is already relishing another opportunity to lead Europe to glory.

"The first time I played the Ryder Cup, it was very overwhelming," Kaymer told reporters. "2012 was a very special one for me because I really got to know the feeling of what the Ryder Cup means.

"I really didn't want to miss out in 2016 and I'm really glad Darren gave me his trust. I am really glad for Thomas Pieters too -- I played with him last week and was really impressed.

Martin Kaymer will be hoping for more celebrations at this year's tournament.

"I put all my heart in it -- that's all you can ask for and all I can give. It was a bit of a relief to get the phone call from Darren.

"Now is the time to start to prepare and I'm really excited. It's almost the end of the year but it's a massive highlight. I can promise I will play with everything I have because it means a lot to me."

Pieters finished fourth at the Olympics and second at the Czech Masters. The 24-year-old impressed Clarke while playing alongside him at the Made in Denmark tournament where he won the title after opening rounds of 62 and 71.

Thomas Pieters will make his Ryder Cup debut at Hazeltine.

Spain's Sergio Garcia adds yet more experience while rookies Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Andy Sullivan and Chris Wood are all included.

US captain Davis Love III will reveal three of his four picks on September 11, and will make his final selection on September 25.