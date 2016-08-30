Story highlights 5-day-old twins are rescued aboard boat by MSF

More than 264,500 migrants have crossed the Mediterranean so far this year

(CNN) A five-day-old newborn peers out from a pink blanket. His dark, almond-shaped eyes stare directly at the camera, his tiny hand tucked underneath his chin.

His short life has been anything but easy.

MSF tweeted this picture of a five-day-old newborn.

He, his twin brother and his mother were among the 6,500 refugees and migrants rescued over 30 hours while attempting to make the treacherous journey across the Mediterranean.

Italian officers rescue a woman from a crowded wooden boat carrying more than 700 migrants during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean sea, about 13 miles north of Sabratha, Libya.

Medecins Sans Frontieres' ship Dignity 1 and the Spanish humanitarian group Proactiva Open Arms rescued people aboard 15 rubber boats and one wooden boat Monday.

BREAKING: The #Dignity1, alongside @PROACTIVA_SERV, has helped to rescue 15 rubber boats and 1 wooden boat today. pic.twitter.com/ezsYTtV55H — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) August 29, 2016

MSF found the twins and their mother aboard one of the boats. The three of them were transferred via Medevac for treatment in Italy, according to a tweet from MSF.

UPDATE: The 5 day old babies have been transferred for a medevac to Italy, — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) August 29, 2016

