French mayor on burkini ban: They must accept our way of life

Story highlights Mayor of seaside town of Cogolin stands by burkini ban, despite Friday's court ruling

"If you don't want to live the way we do, don't come," he says

(CNN) The mayor of a seaside town on the French Riviera is sticking by his town's burkini ban, telling beachgoers, "if you don't want to live the way we do, don't come."

"You have to behave in the way that people behave in the country that accepted you, and that is it," Cogolin Mayor Marc Etienne Lansade told CNN.

"If you are accepted in Rome -- do like Romans do," he said, adding, "go in Saudi Arabia and be naked and see what will happen to you."

Lansade, of the right-wing National Front political party, is maintaining the ban despite a ruling by France's highest administrative court that mayors do not have the right to outlaw burkinis.

He's not alone. Several French mayors are also enforcing their bans in the face of Friday's ruling, which concerned the nearby town of Villeneuve-Loubet although it could affect cities around the country.

JUST WATCHED Burkini ban suspended by French court Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Burkini ban suspended by French court 01:18

Read More