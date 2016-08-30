Breaking News

'The Night Of' star Riz Ahmed on returning for a second season

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 12:57 PM ET, Tue August 30, 2016

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 30: Actor Riz Ahmed speaks onstage during the 'The Night Of' panel discussion at the HBO portion of the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 30, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

(CNN)This story contains spoilers for the finale of HBO's "The Night Of."

Riz Ahmed knows some fans would love a second season of his hit HBO series "The Night Of." But would he do it?
"I think it was conceived of as a one-season one-off and perhaps there's a second season they might do a different case like they did in the British version of the show," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I think sometimes it's said, 'Better to quit while you're ahead.'"
    The actor, 33, who played Nasir "Nas" Khan, a Pakistani-American who is accused of murdering a young woman named Andrea Cornish, said despite some viewers being frustrated with the inconclusive finale, he found it "satisfying."
    "I think you might watch the conclusion and say, 'I'm sorry, but I still think he might have done it' or you might watch it and go, 'No. OK, finally. I knew all along that he's innocent,'" Ahmed said.
    "In my mind, it's quite conclusive about who did it," he said. "Regardless of who killed Andrea or not, you see that Naz becomes an accessory to murder in prison by the end of [the series]. Certainly he leaves with blood on his hands, one way or another."