'The Night Of' star Riz Ahmed on returning for a second season

(CNN) This story contains spoilers for the finale of HBO's "The Night Of."

Riz Ahmed knows some fans would love a second season of his hit HBO series "The Night Of." But would he do it?

"I think it was conceived of as a one-season one-off and perhaps there's a second season they might do a different case like they did in the British version of the show," he told The Hollywood Reporter . "I think sometimes it's said, 'Better to quit while you're ahead.'"

The actor, 33, who played Nasir "Nas" Khan, a Pakistani-American who is accused of murdering a young woman named Andrea Cornish, said despite some viewers being frustrated with the inconclusive finale, he found it "satisfying."

