The next Bachelor is Nick Viall

(CNN) Drumroll please ...

The next star of "The Bachelor" is Nick Viall.

Mike Fleiss, the creator of the "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," announced the news Tuesday night on Twitter.

Viall is currently starring in the third season of ABC's "Bachelor In Paradise."

This comes as a twist for viewers who might have thought "Bachelorette" contestants Luke Pell or Chase McNary were the frontrunners.

