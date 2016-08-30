The next Bachelor is Nick Viall

(CNN)Drumroll please ...
The next star of "The Bachelor" is Nick Viall.
Mike Fleiss, the creator of the "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," announced the news Tuesday night on Twitter.
Your new #Bachelor is @viallnicholas28— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 31, 2016
Viall is currently starring in the third season of ABC's "Bachelor In Paradise."
1 of 21
2 of 21
3 of 21
4 of 21
5 of 21
6 of 21
7 of 21
8 of 21
9 of 21
10 of 21
11 of 21
12 of 21
13 of 21
14 of 21
15 of 21
16 of 21
17 of 21
18 of 21
19 of 21
20 of 21
21 of 21
This comes as a twist for viewers who might have thought "Bachelorette" contestants Luke Pell or Chase McNary were the frontrunners.
Read More
The 35-year-old Milwaukee, Wisconsin, native is no stranger to "The Bachelorette." He competed on two seasons of the dating competition show and made it to the final round both times. Once during season 18 of "The Bachelorette" starring Andi Dorfman and again the following season with Kaitlyn Bristowe.
Typically ABC picks from the men who starred on the previous season of the show, so this is definitely unexpected.
Bring on the roses!