(CNN) "Star Trek" turns 50 on September 8, which means many who first watched the premiere on NBC -- or even discovered it via reruns -- are eligible for Social Security. And the most committed of those fans were pioneers in their own right -- blazing a trail that helped forge the outlines of modern fan culture.

Without slighting Gene Roddenberry's creation, that loyal Trekker contingent (please, don't call them "Trekkies," which many fans see as disparaging) represents the franchise's defining element. Their obsessive devotion, their fixation on minute details and their vocal praise -- and criticism -- not only served as a template for the sci-fi/pop-culture universe but qualifies as "Trek's" most enduring legacy.

"Star Wars" was an instant sensation; "Star Trek" required more nurturing. And it was "Trek" fans who, even before internet chat rooms or social media, nursed it back to life after its initial three-year run on NBC.

That level of involvement has also been a source of tension between Trekkers and Paramount, the studio behind the franchise. While many fans have a clear vision of what's right for the franchise, the company sees "Star Trek" as a profit center, capitalizing on its built-in audience as leverage to advance larger business interests.

Toward that end, Paramount made "Star Trek: Voyager" the centerpiece in launching the UPN network in 1995. And CBS -- which now controls "Trek's" TV component, a byproduct of its divorce from Viacom -- is doing much the same by delivering a new offshoot, "Star Trek: Discovery," to power its pay-to-view CBS All Access service, in 2017.

Read More