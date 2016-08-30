Selena Gomez taking time off for health reasons

Story highlights Selena Gomez says she's taking time off to deal with "anxiety, panic attacks and depression," stemming from her Lupus

The singer just finished up several months of touring

(CNN) Selena Gomez is taking time off to deal with issues stemming from her Lupus.

"I've discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of Lupus, which can present their own challenges," Gomez said in a statement to CNN. "I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off."

Gomez had been scheduled to perform for two dates in Canada at the beginning of September and tour in Europe and South America through the end of the year. Her representatives have not said whether she plans to cancel or reschedule the dates.

The singer revealed her battle with Lupus last year.

"Thank you to all my fans for your support," Gomez added. "You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone and by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues."

