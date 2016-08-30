Story highlights Paget Brewster is coming back to "Criminal Minds" full time

The actress left the show in 2012 and was set to return as a guest star in the new season

The news comes just weeks after star Thomas Gibson was fired following an on-set altercation

(CNN) Paget Brewster's brief return to "Criminal Minds" will become an extended stay.

CBS has announced the former star has once again been made a series regular on the long-running procedural. She's expected to make her return to the show in the October 12 episode.

The news comes more than two weeks after the show fired Thomas Gibson following an on-set altercation. Gibson played agent Aaron Hotchner for 11 years.

Brewster played special agent Emily Prentiss on "Criminal Minds" from 2006-12. She returned for the 200th episode and was set for a multi-episode guest star arc in the upcoming season before the network and studio chose to expand her role.

"We're all so excited to have Paget with us full time," said executive producer Erica Messer in a statement. "The BAU family has definitely missed her, on screen and off. Having her back on set has been great, it's like she never left."

