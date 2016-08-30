Breaking News

James Corden spoofs Kanye West's 'Fade' music video: No sheep allowed

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 10:27 AM ET, Tue August 30, 2016

(CNN)James Corden does not want to workout at Kanye West's gym. "The Late Late Show" host took on West's newest music video, "Fade" in a hilarious spoof Monday night.

In Corden's video parody, he lifts weights alongside the star of West's video, Teyana Taylor and can't concentrate as she dances in front of him.
    "Do you mind?" Corden asked Taylor. "It's sort of a public gym. We all have to workout in the same [place] ... Wow. I think there's actually a dance place next door," Corden deadpans.
    "No one needs that much oil," he continued. "Do you mind maybe dialing it down just a little bit? It feels like you're ramping up, if anything. It feels like you've ramped up."
    The skit cuts to the bizarre ending of "Fade" that features Taylor with the face of a cat, Cleveland Cavaliers player Iman Shumpert, a baby and a heard of sheep.
    "Cat face is fine," Corden said. "But these [sheep] have got to go."
    "Fade" premiered Sunday night at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.