Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A major change could be coming in the 'Greenleaf' finale

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 6:10 PM ET, Tue August 30, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Greenleaf finale sneak peak_00001927
Greenleaf finale sneak peak_00001927

    JUST WATCHED

    A sneak peak at the 'Greenleaf' finale

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

A sneak peak at the 'Greenleaf' finale 00:59

Story highlights

  • A clip from the "Greenleaf" finale shows a change could be coming to Calvary
  • "Greenleaf" season finale airs August 31 on OWN

(CNN)OWN's "Greenleaf" is wrapping up its first season on Wednesday with an episode sure to be packed with drama and possibly huge changes at Calvary church.

In an exclusive clip to CNN from the season finale, Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) seems to announce at Women's Day that Grace (Merle Dandridge) is the church's newest preacher. The move receives heaps of support from those in attendance, but it wouldn't be a surprise if it turns out that all isn't as it seems in this sneak peek.
    Elsewhere in the finale episode, an OWN description promises Henry McCready (Bill Cobbs) will reveal a "big secret" to Grace, Mac (Gregory Alan Williams) will attempt to blackmail Bishop (Keith David) and Mavis (guest star Oprah Winfrey) will be paid a visit by Lady Mae. That meeting likely won't be a one.
    The "Greenleaf" finale airs August 31 on OWN.