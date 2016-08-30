A major change could be coming in the 'Greenleaf' finale

Story highlights A clip from the "Greenleaf" finale shows a change could be coming to Calvary

"Greenleaf" season finale airs August 31 on OWN

(CNN) OWN's "Greenleaf" is wrapping up its first season on Wednesday with an episode sure to be packed with drama and possibly huge changes at Calvary church.

In an exclusive clip to CNN from the season finale, Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) seems to announce at Women's Day that Grace (Merle Dandridge) is the church's newest preacher. The move receives heaps of support from those in attendance, but it wouldn't be a surprise if it turns out that all isn't as it seems in this sneak peek.

Elsewhere in the finale episode, an OWN description promises Henry McCready (Bill Cobbs) will reveal a "big secret" to Grace, Mac (Gregory Alan Williams) will attempt to blackmail Bishop (Keith David) and Mavis (guest star Oprah Winfrey) will be paid a visit by Lady Mae. That meeting likely won't be a one.

The "Greenleaf" finale airs August 31 on OWN.