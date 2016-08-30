New 'Dancing With the Stars' cast is...

Story highlights
(CNN)Two Olympians, a former governor and a rapper-turned-contractor will try to dance their way into America's hearts.
The cast of Season 23 of "Dancing With the Stars" was revealed Tuesday morning on "Good Morning America."
Vying for the Mirror Ball trophy this time around are:
- Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte
- Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez
- Former "Brady Bunch" star Maureen McCormick
- Talk show host Amber Rose
- "Little Women: LA" reality star Terra Jole
- Former "Taxi" star Marilu Henner
- Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry
- Former child star Jake T. Austin
- Former pro football player Calvin Johnson
- Super producer and recording artist Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds
- Former rapper Vanilla Ice
- Race car driver James Hinchcliffe
- Country singer Jana Kramer
"I think it's time to hang up my Speedos and put on my dancing shoes," Lochte said Tuesday morning on "GMA." "I'm going to treat this kind of like going into the Olympics."
The new gig comes at a good time for Lochte, who returned from the Olympics under a dark cloud over lying about being robbed at gunpoint in Rio. Four major sponsors walked away from him.
This season will also welcome back some veterans.
Derek Hough confirmed on Instagram Monday that he would be returning to the dance floor.
Hough took some time off after winning Season 21 with Bindi Irwin. He had been set to star this fall in the Broadway revival of "Singin' in the Rain." But he explained that the production had been unable to secure a theater and has been postponed.
"It's always great to be back with my DWTS family, coaching, creating and making lasting memories," he wrote.
Two-time champion Cheryl Burke is also returning and will partner with Lochte. She last competed with partner Antonio Sabato Jr. during Season 19 in 2014.
"For me it was about performing again," she said following the announcement. "I am ready to be back and do what I was born to do."
"Dancing With the Stars" returns September 12 on ABC.