New 'Dancing With the Stars' cast is...

(CNN) Two Olympians, a former governor and a rapper-turned-contractor will try to dance their way into America's hearts.

The cast of Season 23 of "Dancing With the Stars" was revealed Tuesday morning on "Good Morning America."

Vying for the Mirror Ball trophy this time around are:

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte

Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez

Former "Brady Bunch" star Maureen McCormick

Talk show host Amber Rose

"Little Women: LA" reality star Terra Jole

Former "Taxi" star Marilu Henner

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry

Former child star Jake T. Austin

Former pro football player Calvin Johnson

Super producer and recording artist Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds

Former rapper Vanilla Ice

Race car driver James Hinchcliffe

Country singer Jana Kramer

"I think it's time to hang up my Speedos and put on my dancing shoes," Lochte said Tuesday morning on "GMA." "I'm going to treat this kind of like going into the Olympics."