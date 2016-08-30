Chris Brown arrested on suspicion of assault

(CNN) Singer Chris Brown was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday evening, LAPD Lieutenant Chris Ramirez said in a press conference.

Officers responded to a woman's call for help at Brown's suburban Los Angeles residence around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to an LAPD spokesman.

A search warrant was obtained by police Tuesday afternoon and law enforcement officials spent several hours at Brown's residence before he was taken into custody. Brown will be transported to an LAPD jail for processing.

"My client's position is that we're coopering," Brown's attorney Mark Geragos told HLN's Dr. Drew Pinsky. "There's no truth to it, and we're going to let it play out."

Brown's alleged accuser is a woman named Baylee Curran, currently the 2016 Miss California Regional title holder, according to TMZ and the Los Angeles Times. Curran claims that Brown pointed a gun at her after she admired a piece of jewelry a friend of his was showing her.