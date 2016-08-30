Chris Brown: Police called to his home for a disturbance

(CNN)Police were called to singer Chris Brown's Los Angeles home early Tuesday for a disturbance.
Officers responded to a woman's call for help at Brown's suburban residence, an LAPD spokesman said. LAPD's Robbery-Homicide division is handling the incident.
A large police presence could be seen outside Brown's home on aerial footage from CNN affiliates Tuesday.
Brown, 27, appeared to be inside his house in videos posted to his social media accounts Tuesday. In one video, the singer railed against the police and media and said he was being unfairly portrayed as a villain.
"Good luck. When you get the warrant or whatever you need to do, you're going to walk right up in here and you're going to see nothing, you idiots," he said in one video. "I'm tired of ... dealing with y'all."
"At the same time," Brown added, "when I call the police for stalker people that are endangering my life, they don't come until the next day. Then somebody make a f***ed up allegation about me, and oh yeah the whole f***ing SWAT team."
Brown was put on probation for five years in 2009 after pleading guilty to one count of felony assault over an attack on then girlfriend Rihanna. He was jailed for almost three months in 2014 after violating his probation.
Brown's representatives did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment on this story.
CNN's Cherri Mossburg and Sonya Hamasaki contributed to this story.