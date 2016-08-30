Chris Brown: Police called to his home for a disturbance

(CNN) Police were called to singer Chris Brown's Los Angeles home early Tuesday for a disturbance.

Officers responded to a woman's call for help at Brown's suburban residence, an LAPD spokesman said. LAPD's Robbery-Homicide division is handling the incident.

A large police presence could be seen outside Brown's home on aerial footage from CNN affiliates Tuesday.

Brown, 27, appeared to be inside his house in videos posted to his social media accounts Tuesday. In one video, the singer railed against the police and media and said he was being unfairly portrayed as a villain.

"Good luck. When you get the warrant or whatever you need to do, you're going to walk right up in here and you're going to see nothing, you idiots," he said in one video. "I'm tired of ... dealing with y'all."

