Barbra Streisand on fame, power and the need for good girlfriends

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:14 AM ET, Tue August 30, 2016

Story highlights

  • Barbra Streisand says she's a frustrated director
  • She tells HLN's Michaela Pereira that women need a strong support system

(CNN)Barbra Streisand is a self-admitted "detail freak."

The superstar recently sat down with HLN's Michaela Pereira to talk being detail-oriented as well as her new album, the pitfalls of stardom and the need for good girlfriends.
    The singer acknowledged she likes to be in charge.
    "I've been criticized for it," Streisand said. "But you know, we women are allowed control over our work."
    These days she is fully in control and promoting her new album, "Encore," which features duets of show tunes with a host of other celebrities.
    Streisand said she particularly chose fellow movie actors such as Jamie Foxx, Hugh Jackman and Melissa McCarthy because she has been so frustrated as a director in Hollywood.
    The woman who famously starred in and directed the 1983 film "Yentl" said she has struggled trying to get other film projects off the ground.
    "I can pick the songs I want to sing, I can have the concept I want and make the album," Streisand said. "I wanted to work with these actors you know almost as a frustrated director 'cause I want to get back to directing."
    Those actors can also relate to life under the spotlight, which Streisand said can be "disappointing" with all that comes with the media glare. She said she would much rather have her work speak for itself and that's one reason why she doesn't often do publicity.
    But when she does she tries to speak out on issues that are important to her.
    Streisand told Pereira she's disappointed women haven't come further in both her industry -- there are still few women directors she pointed out -- and in general.
    Seeing Hilary Clinton win the presidency would go a long way to helping, she said.
    "This would be such a breakthrough for women I think," Streisand said.
    It saddens her to see women not supporting other women and having a support system is vital, Streisand said.
    "Because I think if you have good girlfriends, there's nothing better," she said.