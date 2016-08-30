Story highlights Barbra Streisand says she's a frustrated director

She tells HLN's Michaela Pereira that women need a strong support system

(CNN) Barbra Streisand is a self-admitted "detail freak."

The superstar recently sat down with HLN's Michaela Pereira to talk being detail-oriented as well as her new album, the pitfalls of stardom and the need for good girlfriends.

The singer acknowledged she likes to be in charge.

"I've been criticized for it," Streisand said. "But you know, we women are allowed control over our work."

These days she is fully in control and promoting her new album, "Encore," which features duets of show tunes with a host of other celebrities.

