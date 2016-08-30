Is 2016 the year of celebrity deaths?

Story highlights 2016 hit with deaths of larger-than-life stars

(CNN) Enough already, 2016.

So far through the year, there's a theme: the death of larger-than-life stars. David Bowie, Prince, and Muhammad Ali. How could these giants among us no longer be among us?

We go to social media to mourn. We shake a collective fist at the unfairness of it all.

Comedic actor Chris Rock summed it up when he tweeted a picture of Ali with Prince. "I wish this year would stop already it's just to much," he wrote in June.

I wish this year would stop already it's just to much. pic.twitter.com/QoIwdvWzvL — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) June 4, 2016

Death comes for us all, but when it is a beloved celebrity so recognizable, the grief takes on a different significance. Celebs are as deeply woven into our lives as those we can reach out and touch. They inspire us, entertain us, delight us and sometimes infuriate us.