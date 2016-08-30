Story highlights Join famed chef Massimo Bottura for a drive around the beautiful streets of Italy's Modena

Modena, Italy (CNN) Massimo Bottura, chef patron of the Michelin three-starred restaurant Osteria Francescana, is a man of many pleasures: food, naturally, but also art and jazz, which have famously inspired some of his most striking dishes.

But for this aesthete, similar pleasures can be found behind the wheel of a car -- particularly when the car in question is a vintage Maserati Ghibli Spyder, one of only 125 ever made.

"Driving a car like this to me is really special because I am one of the few very lucky to have the opportunity to drive such a rare car," said Bottura, who brought CNN Style along for a ride through his hometown of Modena, Italy.

"It's emotional, like listening to Miles Davis whispering in a trumpet."

