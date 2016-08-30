Story highlights Anti-whaling activist group announce the launch of a new ship

(CNN) Anti-whaling activist group Sea Shepherd announced its 11th whale defense campaign Tuesday with the launch of a custom-built vessel, which it claims will have the requisite muscle to take on Japanese whaling fleets.

"For the first time we will have the speed to catch and outrun the Japanese harpoon ships, knowing speed can be the deciding factor when saving the lives of whales in the Southern Ocean," Alex Cornelissen, Sea Shepherd Global CEO, said in a statement.

Sea Shepherd told CNN that its new ship -- dubbed "Ocean Warrior" -- is 54 meters (177 feet) long, displaces 439 tons and can reach speeds of 25 knots and higher. Japanese whaling ships are estimated to reach speeds of up to 22 knots, and Sea Shepherd's previous ships could only reach 15 knots. A deck area also enables ship operators to dispatch small boat operations and support a helicopter.

The ship was built in Turkey by Dutch shipbuilder Damen from an 8.3 million euro ($9 million) fund awarded to Sea Shepherd by the Dutch, UK and Swedish lotteries.

The Ocean Warrior has a deck area large enough to accommodate a helicopter and several small boat operations.

Ocean Warrior is expected to arrive in Australia at the end of 2016 so it can be prepared for the activist group's 11th whale defense campaign in the Southern Ocean.

