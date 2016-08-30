Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

North Korea executes top education official, South Korea says

By KJ Kwon and Ben Westcott, CNN

Updated 2:31 PM ET, Wed August 31, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

S. Korea: N. Korean official executed for bad attitude
S. Korea: N. Korean official executed for bad attitude

    JUST WATCHED

    S. Korea: N. Korean official executed for bad attitude

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

S. Korea: N. Korean official executed for bad attitude 01:49

Story highlights

  • Top official killed for not showing the right attitude at national meeting
  • Third high profile execution in North Korea since 2013

Seoul (CNN)North Korea has executed its top education official, Kim Yong Jin, by firing squad, a South Korean government official told CNN on Wednesday.

READ: North Korea missile test earns Kim Jong Un's praise
    Kim was branded "anti-party and a counter-revolutionary member" by the country's State Security Department, after he exercised a "bad attitude" during North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly in June, the official said.
    Kim Yong Jin
    Kim Yong Jin
    South Korea's Unification Ministry spokesman Jeong Joon Hee confirmed the execution during a press conference early on Wednesday, held to address media reports of a public execution of a senior-level North Korean official.
    Two other senior officials were also punished in the past few months, the Unification Ministry said, although they escaped execution.
    Read More
    Kim Yong Chol, the head of North Korea's United Front Department, received "revolutionary punishment" at a rural farm, or hard labor, between mid-July and mid-August.
    The United Front Department is the government body which manages dialogue and policies with South Korea.
    He was accused of abuse of power, including "an overbearing manner and forceful push to strengthening authority into (the) Party's United Front Department," the South Korean official said. He is expected to return to his post.
    North Korea: Diplomat who defected to South Korea a &#39;criminal&#39;
    North Korea: Diplomat who defected to South Korea a 'criminal'
    Choe Hwi, a senior official with the Propaganda and Agitation Department of the Worker's Party, was also punished and has been undergoing "revolutionary re-education" in a rural area since late May, the South Korean official said.
    A soldier stands at attention in Pyongyang, North Korea, Saturday, October 10, during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the North Korea&#39;s ruling Worker&#39;s Party, and commemorating Kim Jong Un&#39;s third-generation leadership.
    Photos: North Korea holds military parade
    A soldier stands at attention in Pyongyang, North Korea, Saturday, October 10, during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the North Korea's ruling Worker's Party, and commemorating Kim Jong Un's third-generation leadership.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    North Korean soldiers march beneath a portrait of late leader Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un&#39;s father, during the parade in Pyongyang.
    Photos: North Korea holds military parade
    North Korean soldiers march beneath a portrait of late leader Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un's father, during the parade in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, stands with visiting Chinese official Liu Yunshan above the parade in Pyongyang.
    Photos: North Korea holds military parade
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, stands with visiting Chinese official Liu Yunshan above the parade in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    North Korean airplanes fly in formation over Pyongyang&#39;s Kim Il Sung Square, displaying the number 70.
    Photos: North Korea holds military parade
    North Korean airplanes fly in formation over Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square, displaying the number 70.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    North Koreans parade with flags of the ruling Workers&#39; Party.
    Photos: North Korea holds military parade
    North Koreans parade with flags of the ruling Workers' Party.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    North Korean tanks roll down the streets of Pyongyang.
    Photos: North Korea holds military parade
    North Korean tanks roll down the streets of Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    North Korean girls wear replica grenades as they march during the parade in Pyongyang.
    Photos: North Korea holds military parade
    North Korean girls wear replica grenades as they march during the parade in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    North Koreans hold decorative flowers during the parade.
    Photos: North Korea holds military parade
    North Koreans hold decorative flowers during the parade.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    In a carefully choreographed show of strength and celebration to mark the 70th anniversary of the ruling Workers&#39; Party, hundreds of troops marched in elaborate formations across Pyongyang&#39;s Kim Il Sung Square.
    Photos: North Korea holds military parade
    In a carefully choreographed show of strength and celebration to mark the 70th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, hundreds of troops marched in elaborate formations across Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    A North Korean soldier salutes during the military parade on Kim Il Sung Square.
    Photos: North Korea holds military parade
    A North Korean soldier salutes during the military parade on Kim Il Sung Square.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    North Koreans parade beneath a portrait of leader Kim Jong Un.
    Photos: North Korea holds military parade
    North Koreans parade beneath a portrait of leader Kim Jong Un.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    Two North Korean soldiers ride a military vehicle through Kim Il Sung Square.
    Photos: North Korea holds military parade
    Two North Korean soldiers ride a military vehicle through Kim Il Sung Square.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    North Korean soldiers march below statues of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung and his son, Kim Jong Il.
    Photos: North Korea holds military parade
    North Korean soldiers march below statues of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung and his son, Kim Jong Il.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    Jets fly over the Juche Tower during the parade on Kim Il Sung Square.
    Photos: North Korea holds military parade
    Jets fly over the Juche Tower during the parade on Kim Il Sung Square.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    North Korean veterans gather at the start of the parade.
    Photos: North Korea holds military parade
    North Korean veterans gather at the start of the parade.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    North Korean dancers perform during the parade at Kim Il Sung Square.
    Photos: North Korea holds military parade
    North Korean dancers perform during the parade at Kim Il Sung Square.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    A volunteer holds burning torches at Kim Il Sung Square.
    Photos: North Korea holds military parade
    A volunteer holds burning torches at Kim Il Sung Square.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    01 north korea military parade02 north korea military parade03 north korea military parade13 north korea military parade04 north korea military parade05 north korea military parade06 north korea military parade07 north korea military parade14 north korea military parade08 north korea military parade09 north korea military parade10 north korea military parade15 north korea military parade11 north korea military parade12 north korea military parade17 north korea miitary parade16 north korea military parade
    Executions are widely considered a political tool for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to consolidate his hold on power.
    In May 2015, the country's defense minister, Hyon Yong-chol, was reportedly killed with an anti-aircraft gun after being accused of treason.
    South Korean news reports the death of Hyon Yong Chol
    South Korean news reports the death of Hyon Yong Chol
    Two years earlier, Kim's uncle, Jang Song-thaek, was executed after being branded a "traitor for all ages."
    Kim&#39;s executed uncle Jang Song Thaek
    Kim's executed uncle Jang Song Thaek