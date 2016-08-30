Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mother Teresa: How hard is it to become a saint?

Daniel Burke, John L. Allen, Jr and Emiko Jozuka, CNN

Updated 2:20 AM ET, Tue August 30, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Pope John Paul II and Pope John XXIII &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/04/27/world/pope-canonization/&quot;&gt;entered the celestial community of Catholic saints on April 27, 2014&lt;/a&gt;. Someday, they may even become &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.americancatholic.org/Features/Saints/patrons.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;patron saints&lt;/a&gt; of particular professions. In the meantime, here are some of the saints who already have special roles — one of them might even be your patron saint.
Photos: Photos: Who is your patron saint?
Who is your patron saint? Pope John Paul II and Pope John XXIII entered the celestial community of Catholic saints on April 27, 2014. Someday, they may even become patron saints of particular professions. In the meantime, here are some of the saints who already have special roles — one of them might even be your patron saint.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
St. Genesius is the patron saint of actors -- and of torture victims. Legend has it that Genesius converted to Christianity while performing a satirical play about Catholic sacraments. The Emperor Diocletian had him tortured and put to death.
Photos: Photos: Who is your patron saint?
Who is your patron saint? St. Genesius is the patron saint of actors -- and of torture victims. Legend has it that Genesius converted to Christianity while performing a satirical play about Catholic sacraments. The Emperor Diocletian had him tortured and put to death.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
St. Catherine of Bologna is the patron saint of artists -- and against temptations. (Is that a good or bad mix, we wonder?) Anyway, Catherine was the daughter of a rich and powerful man and so was trained in all the arts growing up. She gave them up to live a life of simple piety.
Photos: Photos: Who is your patron saint?
Who is your patron saint? St. Catherine of Bologna is the patron saint of artists -- and against temptations. (Is that a good or bad mix, we wonder?) Anyway, Catherine was the daughter of a rich and powerful man and so was trained in all the arts growing up. She gave them up to live a life of simple piety.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
St. Thomas More is the patron saint of attorneys, but he was put to death for defying his powerful client: English King Henry VIII. Moore, an ardent Catholic, refused to go along with Henry&#39;s divorce of Queen Catherine and the subsequent separation of church and crown.
Photos: Photos: Who is your patron saint?
Who is your patron saint? St. Thomas More is the patron saint of attorneys, but he was put to death for defying his powerful client: English King Henry VIII. Moore, an ardent Catholic, refused to go along with Henry's divorce of Queen Catherine and the subsequent separation of church and crown.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
St. Augustine of Hippo is known for many things, including his foundational writings, which have influenced the church for centuries. Less well known, he&#39;s also the patron saint of brewers. So raise a glass to the fourth century saint on his feast day, August 28, or any day for that matter.
Photos: Photos: Who is your patron saint?
Who is your patron saint? St. Augustine of Hippo is known for many things, including his foundational writings, which have influenced the church for centuries. Less well known, he's also the patron saint of brewers. So raise a glass to the fourth century saint on his feast day, August 28, or any day for that matter.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
St. Gabriel the archangel is the patron saint of broadcasters. If you needed to announce big news in the Bible, from Daniel&#39;s prophecies to the conception of Jesus, Gabriel was your man.
Photos: Photos: Who is your patron saint?
Who is your patron saint? St. Gabriel the archangel is the patron saint of broadcasters. If you needed to announce big news in the Bible, from Daniel's prophecies to the conception of Jesus, Gabriel was your man.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
St. Francis de Sales is the patron saint of scribes and of the deaf. He was a Catholic bishop in the heart of the Protestant Reformation -- 16th century Geneva -- which meant that he had to keep up a steady schedule of preaching and writing. His &quot;Introduction to the Devout Life,&quot; was a runaway best-seller.
Photos: Photos: Who is your patron saint?
Who is your patron saint? St. Francis de Sales is the patron saint of scribes and of the deaf. He was a Catholic bishop in the heart of the Protestant Reformation -- 16th century Geneva -- which meant that he had to keep up a steady schedule of preaching and writing. His "Introduction to the Devout Life," was a runaway best-seller.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
St. Martha, depicted here serving Jesus, is the patron saint of waiters. The Bible says Jesus often visited Martha&#39;s home in Bethany, and once gently criticized her for busily making preparations when she should have been listening to his teachings.
Photos: Photos: Who is your patron saint?
Who is your patron saint? St. Martha, depicted here serving Jesus, is the patron saint of waiters. The Bible says Jesus often visited Martha's home in Bethany, and once gently criticized her for busily making preparations when she should have been listening to his teachings.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Why are so many hospitals named after St. Luke? Perhaps because he&#39;s the patron saint of doctors. In addition to being one of the New Testament&#39;s four evangelists, according to Christian tradition, the apostle Paul said he was also a doctor.
Photos: Photos: Who is your patron saint?
Who is your patron saint? Why are so many hospitals named after St. Luke? Perhaps because he's the patron saint of doctors. In addition to being one of the New Testament's four evangelists, according to Christian tradition, the apostle Paul said he was also a doctor.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
St. Martin of Porres, from Peru, is the patron saint of hairdressers. As a boy, he was apprenticed to a barber before joining the Dominican Order. The illegitimate son of a Spanish knight and a black woman, Martin is also the patron saint of people with mixed racial heritage.
Photos: Photos: Who is your patron saint?
Who is your patron saint? St. Martin of Porres, from Peru, is the patron saint of hairdressers. As a boy, he was apprenticed to a barber before joining the Dominican Order. The illegitimate son of a Spanish knight and a black woman, Martin is also the patron saint of people with mixed racial heritage.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
St. Lawrence is the patron saint of cooks, for a macabre reason. Legend has it that when Lawrence was burnt at the stake he taunted his torturers by saying, &quot;Turn me over, I&#39;m well done!&quot;
Photos: Photos: Who is your patron saint?
Who is your patron saint? St. Lawrence is the patron saint of cooks, for a macabre reason. Legend has it that when Lawrence was burnt at the stake he taunted his torturers by saying, "Turn me over, I'm well done!"
Hide Caption
11 of 11
patron saings intro 01 patron saints genesius - RESTRICTED02 patron saints - RESTRICTED03 patron staints thomas more04 patron saints - augustine05 patron saints - gabriel - restricted06 patron saints - francis - restricted07 patron saints - martha- RESTRICTED08 patron saints - luke 09 patron saints - martin - RESTRICTED10 patron saints - lawrence

(CNN)She dedicated her life to helping the poor in India, performed several miracles and won a Nobel Peace prize in 1979.

Mother Teresa, the world famous nun needs little introduction, and her canonization on September 4 at the Vatican in Rome, is expected to draw huge crowds.
But what exactly is a saint and how does someone become one?
    We take a closer look.

    What is a saint?

    Read More
    A saint is a person who has lived a devout Catholic life, serving God and selflessly assisting people in need.
    Saints act as role models and they're also believed to communicate with God on someone's behalf when a request for help is made in prayer.
    Catholics believe a saint is someone who lived a holy life and who's already in heaven.
    It's near impossible to figure out the exact number of saints. One well-known work called "Lives of the Saints" lists 2,565 Catholic saints, but that doesn't count thousands of others considered saints in other regions across the world.
    The Catholic Church even has a feast, All Saints' Day, on November 1 to honor the countless saints who aren't formally canonized.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/14/world/pope-francis-fast-facts/index.html&quot;&gt;Pope Francis&lt;/a&gt; canonized &lt;strong&gt;St. Junipero Serra&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/23/us/pope-junipero-serra-canonization/index.html&quot;&gt;during his visit to the U.S&lt;/a&gt;. Serra is credited with founding several missions in California that were created to spread the Christian gospel to the native peoples of that part of North America. Some Native Americans oppose Serra&#39;s canonization; they say his work contributed to the oppression of their ancestors.
    Photos: American saints and blesseds
    Pope Francis canonized St. Junipero Serra during his visit to the U.S. Serra is credited with founding several missions in California that were created to spread the Christian gospel to the native peoples of that part of North America. Some Native Americans oppose Serra's canonization; they say his work contributed to the oppression of their ancestors.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 13
    &lt;strong&gt;St. Frances Xavier Cabrini&lt;/strong&gt; (1850-1917), known as Mother Cabrini, was the first American citizen to be canonized. The Italian-born nun founded the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and was canonized in 1946.
    Photos: American saints and blesseds
    St. Frances Xavier Cabrini (1850-1917), known as Mother Cabrini, was the first American citizen to be canonized. The Italian-born nun founded the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and was canonized in 1946.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 13
    &lt;strong&gt;St. Marianne Cope&lt;/strong&gt; was born Barbara Koob in 1838 in West Germany, but her family moved to the United States when she was an infant. She joined the Sisters of St. Francis in her early 20s and received the name &quot;Sister Marianne.&quot; She is best known for her work with people afflicted with leprosy in Hawaii. She died in Hawaii in 1918.
    Photos: American saints and blesseds
    St. Marianne Cope was born Barbara Koob in 1838 in West Germany, but her family moved to the United States when she was an infant. She joined the Sisters of St. Francis in her early 20s and received the name "Sister Marianne." She is best known for her work with people afflicted with leprosy in Hawaii. She died in Hawaii in 1918.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 13
    &lt;strong&gt;Blessed Miriam Teresa Demjanovich&lt;/strong&gt; was born in 1901 in New Jersey. She joined the Sisters of Charity in 1925. She is best known for her spiritual writings, which were published after her 1927 death under the title &quot;Greater Perfection.&quot;
    Photos: American saints and blesseds
    Blessed Miriam Teresa Demjanovich was born in 1901 in New Jersey. She joined the Sisters of Charity in 1925. She is best known for her spiritual writings, which were published after her 1927 death under the title "Greater Perfection."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 13
    This is an undated photograph of &lt;strong&gt;St. Katharine Drexel&lt;/strong&gt;. She was born in Philadelphia in 1858 and died in 1955. The heiress-turned-nun and founder of Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament is best known for devoting her life and fortune to starting schools in 13 states for blacks, missions for Native Americans in 16 states and 40 other mission centers and 23 rural schools. Pope John Paul II canonized her in 2000.
    Photos: American saints and blesseds
    This is an undated photograph of St. Katharine Drexel. She was born in Philadelphia in 1858 and died in 1955. The heiress-turned-nun and founder of Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament is best known for devoting her life and fortune to starting schools in 13 states for blacks, missions for Native Americans in 16 states and 40 other mission centers and 23 rural schools. Pope John Paul II canonized her in 2000.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 13
    &lt;strong&gt;St. Rose-Philippine Duchesne&lt;/strong&gt; was born in 1769 in France. She became a nun when she was 18, but her contemplative community was dispersed after the French Revolution. When she was 35, she joined the Society of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. When she was 49, she &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.vatican.va/news_services/liturgy/saints/ns_lit_doc_19880703_duchesne_en.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;sailed for &lt;/a&gt;what was then known as the New World, where she established her order&#39;s first house outside France and founded several schools. She died in St. Charles, Missouri, in 1852.
    Photos: American saints and blesseds
    St. Rose-Philippine Duchesne was born in 1769 in France. She became a nun when she was 18, but her contemplative community was dispersed after the French Revolution. When she was 35, she joined the Society of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. When she was 49, she sailed for what was then known as the New World, where she established her order's first house outside France and founded several schools. She died in St. Charles, Missouri, in 1852.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 13
    After a mass to celebrate the canonization of &lt;strong&gt;St. Mother Theodore Guerin&lt;/strong&gt;, visitors look at the portrait of the French-born 19th-century nun at the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods in Terre Haute, Indiana, in 2006. She is best known for founding schools in Illinois and throughout Indiana. She is the patron saint of Indianapolis.
    Photos: American saints and blesseds
    After a mass to celebrate the canonization of St. Mother Theodore Guerin, visitors look at the portrait of the French-born 19th-century nun at the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods in Terre Haute, Indiana, in 2006. She is best known for founding schools in Illinois and throughout Indiana. She is the patron saint of Indianapolis.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 13
    This is a statue of &lt;strong&gt;St. Isaac Jogues&lt;/strong&gt;, thought to be the first Catholic priest to go to Manhattan, at New York City&#39;s St. Patrick&#39;s Cathedral. He is best known for his work as a missionary to the Huron and Algonquian nations in the area colonized by France in what is now the United States and Canada. Jogues, who died in 1646 after he was hit with a Mohawk tomahawk, is the patron saint of the Americas and Canada.
    Photos: American saints and blesseds
    This is a statue of St. Isaac Jogues, thought to be the first Catholic priest to go to Manhattan, at New York City's St. Patrick's Cathedral. He is best known for his work as a missionary to the Huron and Algonquian nations in the area colonized by France in what is now the United States and Canada. Jogues, who died in 1646 after he was hit with a Mohawk tomahawk, is the patron saint of the Americas and Canada.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 13
    &lt;strong&gt;Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos&lt;/strong&gt; was a German-born Redemptorist priest who pastored and preached in Catholic parishes and missions in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Louisiana, Michigan, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, Illinois, New Jersey and other states from 1844 until his death of yellow fever in 1867.
    Photos: American saints and blesseds
    Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos was a German-born Redemptorist priest who pastored and preached in Catholic parishes and missions in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Louisiana, Michigan, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, Illinois, New Jersey and other states from 1844 until his death of yellow fever in 1867.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 13
    &lt;strong&gt;St. Elizabeth Ann Bayley Seton&lt;/strong&gt; (1774-1821) was canonized as the first American-born saint in 1975. Seton converted to Catholicism after her husband&#39;s death. She founded the Sisters of Charity of St. Joseph, the first order of religious women in America, as well as several schools.
    Photos: American saints and blesseds
    St. Elizabeth Ann Bayley Seton (1774-1821) was canonized as the first American-born saint in 1975. Seton converted to Catholicism after her husband's death. She founded the Sisters of Charity of St. Joseph, the first order of religious women in America, as well as several schools.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 13
    &lt;strong&gt;St. John Neumann&lt;/strong&gt; was the first Redemptorist priest to profess his vows in the United States. The German-born priest became a U.S. citizen in 1848, at age 36. He is best known for establishing the first unified system of Catholic schools in Philadelphia.
    Photos: American saints and blesseds
    St. John Neumann was the first Redemptorist priest to profess his vows in the United States. The German-born priest became a U.S. citizen in 1848, at age 36. He is best known for establishing the first unified system of Catholic schools in Philadelphia.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 13
    This is a wooden statue of &lt;strong&gt;St. Kateri Tekakwitha&lt;/strong&gt;, a 17th-century Mohawk woman who was canonized in 2012. She is best known for teaching prayers to children and working with the elderly and sick. St. Kateri died in 1680, just before her 24th birthday. She is the Roman Catholic Church&#39;s first Native American saint.
    Photos: American saints and blesseds
    This is a wooden statue of St. Kateri Tekakwitha, a 17th-century Mohawk woman who was canonized in 2012. She is best known for teaching prayers to children and working with the elderly and sick. St. Kateri died in 1680, just before her 24th birthday. She is the Roman Catholic Church's first Native American saint.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 13
    This is a statue of &lt;strong&gt;St. Damien de Veuster of Moloka&#39;i&lt;/strong&gt;, who was best known for his work with people suffering with leprosy in the Hawaiian islands. The Belgian-born priest ended up in Hawaii as a replacement for his brother, also a priest, who had been assigned to a mission in Hawaii but subsequently became too ill to travel. Upon arriving, the young priest offered to stay in the leper colony at Moloka&#39;i permanently to help by building schools, hospitals, churches and coffins, according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops website. He worked closely with St. Marianne Cope. St. Damien ultimately contracted leprosy and died in 1889 at age 49. He is Hawaii&#39;s patron saint.
    Photos: American saints and blesseds
    This is a statue of St. Damien de Veuster of Moloka'i, who was best known for his work with people suffering with leprosy in the Hawaiian islands. The Belgian-born priest ended up in Hawaii as a replacement for his brother, also a priest, who had been assigned to a mission in Hawaii but subsequently became too ill to travel. Upon arriving, the young priest offered to stay in the leper colony at Moloka'i permanently to help by building schools, hospitals, churches and coffins, according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops website. He worked closely with St. Marianne Cope. St. Damien ultimately contracted leprosy and died in 1889 at age 49. He is Hawaii's patron saint.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 13
    01.junipero-serra.IMG_8598.JPG01 american saints and blesseds02 american saints and blesseds RESTRICTED03 american saints and blesseds04 american saints and blesseds RESTRICTED05 american saints and blesseds06 american saints and blesseds RESTRICTED07 american saints and blesseds RESTRICTED08 american saints and blesseds09 american saints and blesseds10 american saints and blesseds11 american saints and blesseds12 american saints and blesseds

    What steps do they have to take?

    Most saints don't actively pursue sainthood.
    Instead, they dedicate themselves to humanitarian tasks and devote themselves to God. In some cases, the Pope recognizes such goods deeds after the individual's death, first beatifying, then canonizing the person in question.
    But you can't just be made a saint with the click of the Pope's fingers. There's a whole procedure -- described under the 'New Laws for the Causes of Saints' on the Vatican website -- that determines whether candidates really merit the honor, and the entire process can take several decades.
    First up, a local church official examines a candidate's good deeds, life and writings for evidence of holiness and virtue. If they uncover enough material, they submit the candidate's case to the Vatican.
    A group of cardinals and theologians of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints scrutinizes the case.
    If the Congregation approves, the case is passed to the Pope. He decides if the candidate is "venerable" -- if they've sufficiently lived a life full of heroic Catholic virtue.
    The next step is beatification -- recognition that an individual is in heaven. This status is granted when one of the candidate's miracles are verified posthumously. The miracle should be associated to prayers made to the candidate after their death from a person in need. If the prayer was granted, it proves that the candidate was able to communicate with God to conjure the miracle.
    Miracles, however, are also scrutinized and deemed to be miraculous, only if they have no logical medical explanation.
    The candidate is canonized and made a saint proper once a second miracle is verified posthumously.

    How did it happen for Mother Teresa?

    A 1960 portrait of Mother Teresa, the Albanian nun who dedicated her life to the poor, the destitute and the sick of Calcutta, India (later called Kolkata).
    Photos: Remembering Mother Teresa
    A 1960 portrait of Mother Teresa, the Albanian nun who dedicated her life to the poor, the destitute and the sick of Calcutta, India (later called Kolkata).
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    Mother Teresa, head of the Sisters of Charity, works with some of the lepers in Calcutta on December 7, 1971.
    Photos: Remembering Mother Teresa
    Mother Teresa, head of the Sisters of Charity, works with some of the lepers in Calcutta on December 7, 1971.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    Mother Teresa in her hospital around the time she was awarded the Templeton Prize for Progress in 1973.
    Photos: Remembering Mother Teresa
    Mother Teresa in her hospital around the time she was awarded the Templeton Prize for Progress in 1973.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    Mother Teresa delivers a speech after receiving her Nobel Peace Prize on December 10, 1979, in Oslo, Norway.
    Photos: Remembering Mother Teresa
    Mother Teresa delivers a speech after receiving her Nobel Peace Prize on December 10, 1979, in Oslo, Norway.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, bid farewell to the Mother Teresa at the White House on May 6, 1981.
    Photos: Remembering Mother Teresa
    President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, bid farewell to the Mother Teresa at the White House on May 6, 1981.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    Pope John Paul II and Mother Teresa wave to well-wishers in Calcutta on February 3, 1986.
    Photos: Remembering Mother Teresa
    Pope John Paul II and Mother Teresa wave to well-wishers in Calcutta on February 3, 1986.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton meets with Mother Teresa at the opening of the Mother Teresa Home for Infant Children on June 19, 1995, in Washington.
    Photos: Remembering Mother Teresa
    First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton meets with Mother Teresa at the opening of the Mother Teresa Home for Infant Children on June 19, 1995, in Washington.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    Diana, Princess of Wales, meets with Mother Teresa in New York in June 1997, months before the women died within days of each other.
    Photos: Remembering Mother Teresa
    Diana, Princess of Wales, meets with Mother Teresa in New York in June 1997, months before the women died within days of each other.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    Kosovo Albanian Catholics attend a religious service at the Blessed Mother Teresa Cathedral in Pristina on September 5, 2012, to mark the 15th anniversary of her death.
    Photos: Remembering Mother Teresa
    Kosovo Albanian Catholics attend a religious service at the Blessed Mother Teresa Cathedral in Pristina on September 5, 2012, to mark the 15th anniversary of her death.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    teresa 9teresa 6teresa 2teresa 1teresa 3teresa 5teresa 4teresa 8teresa 7
    The nun was beatified in October 2003 by now deceased Pope John Paul II. He approved a first posthumous miracle. A 30-year-old woman in Kolkata said she was cured of a stomach tumor after praying to Mother Teresa.
    A Vatican committee said it could find no scientific explanation for her healing and declared it a miracle.
    In March 2016, Pope Francis announced that Mother Teresa would be declared a saint after recognizing a second miracle attributed to her.
    A Brazilian man with multiple brain tumors was healed after loved ones prayed to her, the Italian Catholic bishops' association's official newspaper Avvenire reported.