(CNN) A suicide bomber drove his vehicle into the gates of the Chinese embassy in Kyrgyzstan's capital Tuesday, injuring three Kyrgyz employees and killing himself when the explosives detonated, the country's deputy prime minister said.

Zhenish Razakov said an investigative team is working on the ground in Bishkek to identify the attacker.

Hua Chunying, China's foreign ministry spokeswoman, called the attack an act of extremism and violence. Hua said that no-one had claimed responsibility for the attack.

She urged the Kyrgyz government to conduct a thorough investigation.

Xinhua, China's official news agency, said that the east gate of the embassy was damaged and that the vehicle carried an explosive device, according to a post on its official Weibo social media account.