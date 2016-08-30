Uzbek leader Islam Karimov hospitalized after stroke

Story highlights It will be a "rocky road" to replace Islam Karimov, analyst says

(CNN) Uzbek President Islam Karimov has been hospitalized after suffering a brain hemorrhage, according to the longtime strongman's daughter, Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva.

On Monday, she posted a family photo on her official Facebook page with an announcement about her father's illness.

"My father was hospitalized after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage on Saturday morning, and is now receiving treatment in an intensive care unit. His condition is considered stable.

"At the moment it is too early to make any predictions about his future health. My only request to everyone is to refrain from any speculations, and show respect to our family's right to privacy. I will be grateful to everyone who will support my father with prayers."

The Uzbekistan presidency's press service issued a statement Sunday on its website saying the 78-year-old "is currently hospitalized. According to experts, a full medical examination is necessary."

