Uzbekistan President Islam Karimov hospitalized after stroke

(CNN) The President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, was hospitalized Saturday morning after suffering a brain hemorrhage, according to the long-time strongman's daughter, Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva.

On Monday, she posted a family photo on her official Facebook page with an announcement about her father's illness.

"I would like write here about the sad events that befell our family last weekend. My father was hospitalized after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage on Saturday morning, and is now receiving treatment in an intensive care unit. His condition is considered stable.

"At the moment it is too early to make any predictions about his future health. My only request to everyone is to refrain from any speculations, and show respect to our family's right to privacy. I will be grateful to everyone who will support my father with prayers."

The Uzbekistan presidency's press service issued a statement Sunday on its website claiming Islam Karimov "is currently hospitalized. According to experts, a full medical examination is necessary."

