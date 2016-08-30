Story highlights Pollution, residents cleared out in preparation for China's big G20 debut in Hangzhou

China wants to focus on economic issues, rather than the South China Sea dispute

(CNN) World leaders touch down in the Chinese city of Hangzhou this week for the G20 summit and Beijing is determined it will proceed without a hitch.

Meanwhile, thousands of migrant workers have left the city due to the halt in their work lives and the growing inconvenience caused by G20 preparation measures.

What will be discussed at the summit? How has China prepared? And why is it in Hangzhou anyway?

Here's five things you need to know.

