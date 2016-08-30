Truck bomb explodes near Somali presidential palace

Story highlights At least 15 killed in explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, state media says

Al-Shabaab, which wants to turn Somalia into an Islamist state, claimed responsibility

Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) A truck bomb exploded Tuesday outside the Somali presidential palace and the popular Somali Youth League Hotel in Mogadishu, police said.

Twelve people died in the blast, Dr. Mohamed Aden at Medina Hospital said. Police said at least 15 people were hurt and the death toll is expected to rise, with many of the wounded in critical condition.

The state-run Somali National News Agency, citing medical officials, put the death toll at 15 and reported 20 people were wounded.

A Somali security force member surveys the blast site Tuesday.

Al Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack via its Radio Andalus station.

The explosion caused extensive damage to parts of the hotel and the second checkpoint of the entrance to the presidential palace, police Capt. Abdirisak Mohamed said.

