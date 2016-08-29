Transit officer's quick action saves man from path of oncoming train

Story highlights Ortiz: "The man just kept saying, 'I just want to die'"

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation

(CNN) A New Jersey transit officer was faced with a difficult decision: Let go of the man lying on the tracks as a train barreled toward the station, or pull hard one last time and get them both to safety.

Officer Victor Ortiz is now being hailed as a hero for saving a suicidal man who refused to budge in the face of an oncoming train.

Ortiz was on his regular patrol of the Secaucus Junction terminal Friday morning when he received a call of a disturbance on a train.

"I waited for the train to come in and before the conductor could tell me what the problem was, the individual exited the train," Ortiz told CNN.

He said he asked the man to take a seat but instead "the man said, 'No, I'm not going to jail,' and then jumped down on to the track."

