(CNN) Operations returned to normal Monday morning at Los Angeles International Airport after reports of a shooting sent panicked travelers sprinting through terminals and onto the tarmac, authorities said.

Los Angeles police searched the buildings and found no shooting occurred, police said. Loud noises caused the panic, they said.

The travelers on the airfield caused the diversion of at least 27 flights to other airports and delayed 281 arrivals and departures. Two flights were canceled, the airport said.

Before the panic began, police detained a Zorro-costumed individual in Terminal 7 around 8:40 p.m. Sunday (11:40 p.m. ET), the airport said in a statement. Police approached the man with drawn weapons but determined the sword was plastic, the airport said. The man was released.

CNN's Paul Vercammen, reporting from the airport, said the man was involved in cosplay, or costume play.

