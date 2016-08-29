LA police: LAX shooter reports unfounded

(CNN) Los Angeles Airport police have confirmed that reports of shots fired in the facility were a false alarm.

"Report of shooting at LAX proven to be LOUD NOISES only. No shots fired; no injuries. Investigation continues to locate source,"Andy Neiman, Commanding Officer of LAPD Media Relations said in a tweet.

Police searched the airport following unconfirmed reports of a shooting at the facility. "All precautions being taken to ensure safety of public. Remain calm. Thank you for your cooperation," a tweet from Los Angeles Airport Police Department reads.

The FAA issued a ground stop at the airport due to a security situation, according to the regulatory body's website. The ground stop lasted only 20 minutes and was lifted 1:00 a.m. EDT.

The Upper/Departures and Lower/Arrivals levels of Central Terminal Area (CTA) were closed, according to Los Angeles Airport.