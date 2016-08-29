LA police: LAX shooter reports unfounded; terminals cleared

(CNN) Los Angeles Airport police have confirmed that reports of shots fired in the facility were a false alarm as the airport authority confirms that all terminals have been cleared and operations are restarting.

Passengers are being re-screened for security and are re-entering the terminal buildings.

"Report of shooting at LAX proven to be LOUD NOISES only. No shots fired; no injuries. Investigation continues to locate source,"Andy Neiman, Commanding Officer of LAPD Media Relations said in a tweet.

Report of shooting at LAX proven to be LOUD NOISES only No Shots Fired No Injuries investigation continues to locate source — Andy Neiman (@LAPDNeiman) August 29, 2016

The official LAX Airport Twitter account also posted that a Zorro-costumed individual had been detained by airport police. It's not clear if the two incidents are related.

Individual in Zorro costume has been detained by @LAAirportPD — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 29, 2016

Before things got really crazy - a man in a Zorro costume with a plastic sword was arrested. pic.twitter.com/COdNEIb1pL — sam macon (@sayczars) August 29, 2016

A statement released by LAX said that initial reports of an active shooter in Terminal 8 meant that "passengers in several LAX terminals self-evacuated onto the tarmac and rushed through federal security screening without being properly screened."

Read More