Happy Monday. Hope your week starts off better than Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's. Here are the 5 things you need to know today to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
Brazil politics
Brazil's still in an Olympics afterglow; the largely successful Games yielded a record medals haul for the country, after all. But the good feelings will screech to a halt today (and return the country to ugly realities) at President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment trial. She'll make an appearance before lawmakers to argue her case. Probably won't do her any good though. The tide of opinion is against her, and many predict this will be her last public address.
Campaign 2016
Donald Trump's going to deport all illegal immigrants. No he's not. Yes he is. Trump confused the heck out of everybody by firmly taking both positions last week, but he's promised "a major speech" (because there are no minor ones) on his immigration policy for Wednesday. Despite the waffling, he's been consistent on a couple of points: building a US-Mexico border wall, "extreme vetting" of new immigrants and deportations of those who commit crimes.
Chicago violence
Two men have been arrested in the tragic shooting death of Nykea Aldridge, the cousin of NBA star Dwyane Wade. Aldridge died Friday, caught in the crossfire of a shooting while pushing her 3-week-old child in a stroller. This kind of senseless violence is all too familiar in the Windy City: at least 455 people have been shot to death there in the first seven and a half months of this year. And four people were killed in shootings over the weekend.
Japan storms
Japan's got to be sick of this: for the third time in a week, the country's bracing for a big storm. This time it's Typhoon Lionrock, which should make landfall in Japan in the next 24 hours. Right now Lionrock's strength is equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane. Lionrock comes just days after Typhoons Mindulle and Kompasu battered Japan's eastern side.
Juan Gabriel
Latin American music icon Juan Gabriel has died at 66. Gabriel, known as El divo de Juarez to his fans, sold more than 100 million records during his five-decade career. He was nominated for numerous Grammys and inducted into Billboard's Latin Music Hall of Fame in 1996. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto honored Gabriel in a tweet, saying he was "a voice and a talent that represented Mexico."
BREAKFAST BROWSE
People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
Life goes on
A bit of joy amid the sadness in quake-striken central Italy. A couple tied the knot, despite not being able to use the church they wanted because of damage.
Queen Bey
It was all about Beyonce -- but isn't it always? -- at the VMAs last night. She staged a surprise recreation of "Lemonade" and scored video of the year.
Easy like Sunday morning
Your weekend mornings just won't be the same, now that Charles Osgood is retiring from "CBS Sunday Morning." Now maybe he can sleep in on Sundays.
The Martians
Ok, they weren't on Mars, but a group of scientists emerged from a year of isolation in a dome, studying crew cohesion for future trips to the Red Planet.
Droning on
The friendly skies are about to get a lot more crowded: Uncle Sam's is officially opening them up to drones starting today.
Number of the day
10,000
The target number of Syrian refugees the Obama administration plans to resettle in the US this year. It may hit the magic number today.