Mom of slain Chicago woman weeps for grandchildren, forgives killers

Story highlights 'They miss their mom. They want their mom," Diann Aldridge says of her slain daughter's kids

Nykea Aldridge was killed in gang-related crossfire in Chicago while pushing her baby in a stroller

(CNN) Losing a child is more than most parents can bear.

But having to explain the loss to your grandchildren can be just as heartbreaking.

"They cry to each other," Diann Aldridge told CNN's Rachel Crane after her daughter Nykea Aldridge was killed Friday in gang-related crossfire in Chicago while pushing her baby in a stroller.

The baby was unharmed, but Nykea's four children will grow up without a mother.

"It just hurts to hear kids saying they want their mom and their mom won't be in their lives anymore," the grandmother told Crane on Sunday, fighting back tears. "Only through spirit, only through pictures -- that's the only way they will know their mom for the rest of their lives."